Today’s Headlines: INEC Chairman, Yakubu Blames Cashless Policy, Fuel Scarcity On 2023 Poll Challenges; Nigeria has failed Africa – OBJ

Nigerian Electoral Commission Chairman, Yakubu, Blames Cashless Policy, Fuel Scarcity On 2023 Poll Challenges

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

He highlighted some positive areas, especially with the repeal and re-enactment of the Electoral Act 2010 into the Electoral Act 2022 which introduced technology into election management.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has said that the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and scarcity of fuel during the 2023 general election together with the perennial insecurity nationwide made its logistics management more challenging during the poll.

Yakubu disclosed this on Monday at a meeting of the members of the Commission and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on the review of the 2023 general election at the Commission’s conference room, in Abuja.

Nigeria has failed Africa — Obasanjo

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigeria has failed the African continent specifically, and the world at large.

Obasanjo stated this in Abuja while giving the keynote address at the public presentation of the book titled, “Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa,” written by former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who also served as Minister of Finance, Olusegun Aganga.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by his Special Adviser on Monetary Policy, Olawale Edun, unveiled the book.

Obasanjo said, “Over the last 63 years, we have not lived up to expectations. We have disappointed ourselves; we have disappointed Africa; we have disappointed the black race; and we have disappointed the world.”

He, however, added that “what Segun (Aganga) has tried to identify, itemise and recommend in his book is the way forward.

“But the beginning of charting a new course for ourselves is to admit our failure because we have not always put the round peg in the round hole.

“We are carried along by ego and emotion of self, selfishness and self-centeredness, ethnic and religious jingoism, with total lack of understanding of the world we live in and gross misunderstanding of what development entails and how to move fast and continuously on the trajectory of development.”

Obasanjo identified two of the major issues that were interrelated in terms of factors for all-round development.

20 Roast In Ore Fuel Tanker Accident

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

AKURE – No fewer than 20 persons got roasted in a fire accident caused by a fuel-laden tanker that fell off in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday evening.

The driver of the tanker was said to have lost control and the vehicle fell into the ditch and its content pour into the stream.

Eyewitness accounts had that some residents saw the incident as an opportunity to make brisk business and they jumped into the ditch and began to scoop the fuel(Premium Motor Spirit).

Fuel attendant docked for allegedly stealing of N3.4m

Sources: Daily Post Nigeria

A 39-year-old petrol attendant, Waliu Olamilekan has been docked at Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing of N3,464,000 at BFO filling station in Badagry.

The defendant of an unknown address is standing trial on a three-count charge of unlawful entry, malicious damage and stealing, for which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 9, at about 11.30am at Pipeline, Araromi-Ale, Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

Adeosun said the defendant allegedly broke into the office of the manager of the station, Mrs Titilope Falola, the complainant and made away with the money.

“He damaged the burglary window valued at N45,000, the bulk room and the drawer of the Manager’s office.

“The defendant also stole the sum of N3, 464,000 million, property of BFO Filling Station.

“The Police recovered the stolen money from where he hid it, he said.

