This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: INEC Chair Meets NSA Ahead Poll, Osimhen Breaks Rolnaldo’s Serie A Record

INEC Chair Meets NSA Ahead Poll

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

With just 17 days to the 2023 general elections, the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, met with the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.) on Tuesday.

This may not be unconnected to the rising security challenges bedevilling the country.

Photo Credit: Google

Osimhen Breaks Rolnaldo’s Serie A Record

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen on Sunday broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s four years record to become Serie A’s jump-king after a leapt of 2.58 metres during Napoli’s impressive 3-0 win away to Spezia.

Osimhen achieved the incredible feat when netting his first goal – Napoli’s second of the day – against the Little Eagles at the Stadio Alberto Picco.

Nigerians Will Hold Leaders Accountable At Ballot -Osinbajo

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to regulate, discipline and hold their next set of leaders accountable at the ballot come February 25 and March 11.

“It is through the instrumentality of the ballot, that citizens regulate and discipline their leaders and hold them accountable,” Osinbajo said at the National Delegates’ Conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Tuesday titled ‘2023 elections: Osinbajo lists FG’s successes in infrastructure, harps on APC’s commitment to social protection at NLC’s delegates conference.’

INEC Accredits EU, AU, 200 Other Poll Observers

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The Independent National Electoral Commission has accredited a total 202 foreign and local observer groups to monitor the forthcoming general elections.

This was revealed by data seen on the commission’s website on Tuesday.

The electoral umpire also noted that it invited four international organisations to join the monitoring process.

Kogi Using DSS Against Our Members, PDP Alleges

Photo Credit: TheCable

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi has alleged that the state government is using the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) against its members.

In a letter dated February 6 and addressed to Yusuf Magaji, DSS director-general; Iliyasu Zubair, Kogi PDP zonal chairman, said members of the party are being detained arbitrarily.

He said the state government is using the DSS operatives to arrest the PDP members without “no just cause”.

How Powerful Forces Tried To Stop Tinubu Candidacy – APC Vice Chair

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (North-West), Mallam Salihu Lukman, on Tuesday, said some forces outside the APC made attempts to use former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Godwin Emefiele, to prevent Bola Tinubu from being chosen as the APC presidential candidate.

According to Lukman, it took the combined efforts of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), the National Working Committee and the resilience of the APC governors to abort the move.

Content created and supplied by: Debiclaz (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #INEC #Chair #Meets #NSA #Ahead #Poll #Osimhen #Breaks #Rolnaldos #Serie #RecordToday’s Headlines: INEC Chair Meets NSA Ahead Poll, Osimhen Breaks Rolnaldo’s Serie A Record Publish on 2023-02-08 07:18:54