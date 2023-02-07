Today’s Headlines: INEC Chair Meets Emefiele Over New Naira Policy, Protest In Ondo Over Naira, Fuel Scarcity

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

INEC Chair Meets Emefiele Over New Naira Policy

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday, met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over the new naira policy.

Source: Punch paper

In his courtesy visit to the CBN, Yakubu expressed concern about the new naira policy and how it might affect the 2023 general election if not managed.

Yakubu said service providers would be needed for the forthcoming election and need to be paid fully or partly, adding that there were fears about the withdraw limits.

Photos Credit: Google

Protest In Ondo Over Naira, Fuel Scarcity

Hundreds of residents of Ondo State on Tuesday stormed the Benin-Ore-Shagamu Expressway at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state, to protest against naira and fuel scarcity across the country.

Source: Punch paper

The expressway was barricaded for several hours, by the protesters who were singing various solidarity songs, causing traffic logjam on the road.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran, had earlier met with stakeholders in the state to address the issues of scarcity and inability to access cash at financial institutions and also the hike in fuel price at various filling stations. He had also warned against staging of protest in the state.

IPAC got N50m to spread falsehood about BVAS in Cross River – State govt alleges

The Cross Rivers State government has alleged compromise by the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, in the state.

A statement by the Deputy Press Secretary to Gov Ayade accused IPAC of receiving the sum of N50 Million to blackmail Gov Ben Ayade and spread falsehood about the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Source: Daily Post

The allegation is in reaction to IPAC’s press conference on Monday, accusing INEC, DSS and the police of complicity in refusing the organisation’s request to sight the BVAS machines reportedly warehoused in Government House Calabar.

BREAKING: Lawless Nigerian Police tives Open Fire On Residents Protesting Fuel, Naira Scarcity In Ogun State

There is riot presently in the Odo Eran, Obantoko area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital as trigger-happy policemen disrupted and opened fire on a group of aggrieved residents protesting the ravaging fuel and naira notes scarcity in the country.

Source: Saharareporters

Videos obtained by SaharaReporters showed how a police van drove roughly through the area and lawless policemen shot into the air as the protesters scampered to safety.

There is apprehension as several shops have been deserted while the lawless policemen forcefully dispersed the protesters.

Rivers Govt Reapproves Stadium For Atiku’s Campaign

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says the state government has re-issued the approval for the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in the state to host its presidential campaign rally.

Source: Channels TV

The Rivers State Government had on January 31 withdrawn the initial approval of February 11 on the grounds that credible intelligence and recent development show that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation is working in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers.

The government said it understood that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation was intending to share the approved facility with the APC whose activities are characterised by violence and destruction.

However, the state PDP Campaign rally in the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area on Tuesday, Wike said the government reapproved the use of the venue after pleas by many personalities.

Grewupwriter (

)