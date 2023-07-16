Today’s Headlines: INEC asks tribunal to rely on LP evidence, Don’t fall for I POB’s antics, Kanu must face trial, CNG tells Tinubu

Enugu guber: INEC asks tribunal to rely on Labour Party evidence

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday failed to present some of the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used for Owoh and Ugbawka areas in Nkanu East Local Government Area to the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, contrary to what was contained in the subpoena issued by the Tribunal on Saturday.

The commission however asked the Tribunal to rely on the certified true copies of documents downloaded from its INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) and tendered by the candidate of the Labour Party to decide on the issue of alleged overvoting said to have taken place in Nkanu East Local Government Area during the March 18 governorship elections in the state.

Edeoga, who closed his case at the tribunal on Sunday, had petitioned the Chairman of INEC, accusing the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, of refusing to heed entreaties to allow a forensic examination of the BVAS machines, in disregard to a lawfully issued subpoena.

Following series of attempts to circumvent the subpoena issued on June 26, 2023, the tribunal issued an oral subpoena on Saturday, forcing INEC to appear on Sunday with the BVAS machines.

No reason was given by the official that represented INEC at the court who gave his name as Mr. Eze Okafor, for failing to tender the 10 BVAS machines as demanded by the tribunal, leaving the tribunal to rely on the evidence supplied by the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga to decide whether there was overvoting in the affected areas.

Don’t fall for I POB’s antics, Kanu must face trial, CNG tells Tinubu

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to fall for the antics of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, insisting that the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu must face trial.

CNG in a statement on Saturday by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, lamented the level of insecurity plaguing the south-eastern part of Nigeria, calling on the federal authorities to resist campaigns of blackmail using Kanu’s release as a precondition for sustainable peace in the land. Suleiman further charged the federal authorities to disregard the unpatriotic calls by the Igbo leaders for Kanu’s release, and to remain resolute in seeing through his prosecution.

The statement read: “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has taken stock of events unfolding in Nigeria, noting especially, the unrelenting disturbances created by certain interest groups in the South-East, ignited and incessantly fanned and executed through the force of arms and terrorist tactics by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and co-authors of mindless violence and separatism.

Doctors embark on indefinite strike in Cross River

Doctors in Cross River on Sunday embarked on a total and indefinite strike in solidarity with one of their members abducted on Thursday from her residence in Calabar.

Dr. Felix Archibong, Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, (NMA) in Cross River , confirmed the development after an Emergency General Meeting (EGM) on Sunday in Calabar.

Dr. Ekanem Ephraim, a medical practitioner with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), was kidnapped from her residence by armed men who pretended to be patients at about 7.30 p.m.

The doctors who noted that despite all there efforts in ensuring the release of their colleague, Ephraim has remained in captivity.

The association thereafter resolved to do the following.

“To embark on a total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services effective immediately in solidarity with our member still in the hands of her abductors.

Transfer: Nigeria’s Adebayo signs new contract at Luton Town

Nigeria forward, Elijah Adebayo, has signed a contract extension with Premier League new boys, Luton Town.

Adebayo arrived Luton Town from Walsall in January 2021.

The 26-year-old quickly settled down at the club and became a fans’ favourite.

The striker has scored 32 goals in 109 appearances for the Hatters.

Adebayo played a crucial role in Luton Town’s promotion to the Premier League last season.

He scored 10 goals and provided countless assists for the club.

A delighted Adebayo can’t hide his excitement after signing the new contract.

“It’s wonderful to sign any contract, but especially here because since I’ve come in I’ve enjoyed my time here,” he told lutontow.co.uk.

“There’s a unique set of lads in the changing room that – along with the people around the club and the fans – makes it a no brainer.”

light (

)