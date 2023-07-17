Today’s Headlines: INEC Asks Tribunal To Rely On Labour Party Evidence; Tinubu To Unveil New Security Initiative Soon – Shettima

INEC Asks Tribunal To Rely On Labour Party Evidence

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday failed to present some of the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used for Owoh and Ugbawka areas in Nkanu East Local Government Area to the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, contrary to what was contained in the subpoena issued by the Tribunal on Saturday.

The commission however asked the Tribunal to rely on the certified true copies of documents downloaded from its INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) and tendered by the candidate of the Labour Party to decide on the issue of alleged overvoting said to have taken place in Nkanu East Local Government Area during the March 18 governorship elections in the state.

Edeoga, who closed his case at the tribunal on Sunday, had petitioned the Chairman of INEC, accusing the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, of refusing to heed entreaties to allow a forensic examination of the BVAS machines, in disregard to a lawfully issued subpoena.

Following a series of attempts to circumvent the subpoena issued on June 26, 2023, the tribunal issued an oral subpoena on Saturday, forcing INEC to appear on Sunday with the BVAS machines.

No reason was given by the official that represented INEC at the court who gave his name as Mr. Eze Okafor, for failing to tender the 10 BVAS machines as demanded by the tribunal, leaving the tribunal to rely on the evidence supplied by the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga to decide whether there was overvoting in the affected areas.

President Bola Tinubu will, in the coming weeks, unveil an initiative that will address insurgency and poverty, among other challenges confronting Nigerians, especially those living in the northern region.

This was disclosed on Sunday by Vice President Kashim Shettima in a chat with journalists while on a condolence visit to Kano.

At least a year-old boy and six other boys narrowly escaped death unhurt on Sunday, when fire gutted a-storey building, housing an orphanage/motherless babies’ home in Lagos.

The fire broke out at Tower of Refuge Motherless/Orphanage Babies Home, located on Number 7, Wole Madariola Street, off Enitan Kusimo Street Aguda, Surulere.

According to eyewitnesses, the unfortunate incident occurred at about 3. pm, with all occupants evacuated to a safe place.

Permanent Secretary, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed there was no life loss in the incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu stated, “Upon arrival at the aforementioned address, a one-storey building housing an orphanage/motherless babies home was found to have caught fire.

“Further investigation revealed that the fire started from an air conditioning unit in the house as a result of a power surge and quickly spread out.

“No life was lost and no injuries sustained to anyone. A total of seven boys, with the eldest being seven years old and the smallest being one year old, were quickly evacuated from the home and are safely seated in the compound of the house opposite the home.

“The management of the home has informed us of plans to move them to the house of the owner to ensure their welfare is sustained.

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), has urged President Bola Tinubu to stop the proposed increase in electricity tariffs by the Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

The OPC President, Mr Wasiu Afolabi, made the call in a statement signed by its General-Secretary, Mr Bunmi Fasehun, in Lagos on Sunday.

