Today’s Headlines: INEC asks tribunal to rely on Labour Party evidence, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu hail Osoba at 84

Enugu guber: INEC asks tribunal to rely on Labour Party evidence

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday failed to present some of the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used for Owoh and Ugbawka areas in Nkanu East Local Government Area to the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, contrary to what was contained in the subpoena issued by the Tribunal on Saturday.

The commission however asked the Tribunal to rely on the certified true copies of documents downloaded from its INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) and tendered by the candidate of the Labour Party to decide on the issue of alleged overvoting said to have taken place in Nkanu East Local Government Area during the March 18 governorship elections in the state.

Edeoga, who closed his case at the tribunal on Sunday, had petitioned the Chairman of INEC, accusing the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, of refusing to heed entreaties to allow a forensic examination of the BVAS machines, in disregard to a lawfully issued subpoena.

Following series of attempts to circumvent the subpoena issued on June 26, 2023, the tribunal issued an oral subpoena on Saturday, forcing INEC to appear on Sunday with the BVAS machines.

No reason was given by the official that represented INEC at the court who gave his name as Mr. Eze Okafor, for failing to tender the 10 BVAS machines as demanded by the tribunal, leaving the tribunal to rely on the evidence supplied by the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga to decide whether there was overvoting in the affected areas.

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu hail Osoba at 84

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Saturday, described former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, as an important statesman whose life is worth emulating.

“His life is worthy of emulation as it will serve as a useful beacon for many, particularly the upcoming Nigerians,” Tinubu said in his birthday message to Osoba who turned 84 on July 15, 2023.

The President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, revealed this in a statement he signed on Saturday.

Tinubu said, “Today, I rejoice with the family, friends, and numerous associates of a prominent journalist, former governor of Ogun State and elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on attaining 84.

“Apro-democracy activist who fought stridently for democracy and progressive good governance in Nigeria. It’s no surprise that his people elected him twice as governor of Ogun State.”

Driver crushes Kebbi Customs Officer on duty to death

Photo Credit: Sun Nigeria

An Officer attached with Kebbi State Area Command of the Nigeria Custom Service(NCS) identified as Aminu Abdullahi has been killed by a driver of a vehicle during his official duty.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command,Mustapha Mubarak confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Mubarak stated that,the Area Controller,Dr.Ben Oramalugo had commiserated with the family of one officer, Aminu Abdullahi who was killed in the line of duty by an approaching car.

According to him, “the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, 13th July, 2023 at about 0400Hrs when a 2015 Toyota Corolla model with chassis no: 2TBURHE3FC456204 rammed into the victim along tamac road, Yauri local government area of the state.

“The officer was rushed to General Hospital Yauri for immediate medical attention, after a proper first aid was done; he was transferred to orthopaedic hospital Wammako, in Wammako local government area of Sokoto state. Unfortunately, he gave up the ghost this morning after responding to treatment during the night.

NJC Appoints 28 Judges For Kaduna, Kano Courts

Photo Credit: Channeltv

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended for approval of 28 judicial officers for Federal High Courts and Sharia Courts of Appeal of Kaduna and Kano States.

According to a statement by the NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, the list comprises 23 judges for Federal High Courts, one Grand Kadi, and four Kadis for Sharia Courts of Appeal.

Channels Television reports that the recommendation followed the Council’s 103rd meeting in Abuja presided by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

“All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective state governors and, or confirmation by their State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be,” the statement said.

Venomnews (

)