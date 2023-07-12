Today’s Headlines: Indonesia Gang Beats Nigerian Man To Death; Akeredolu not incapacitated, Ondo Govt insists

Indonesia Gang Beats Nigerian Man To Death

A Nigerian man known as George Onyekachi Onuoha has been brutally beaten to death in Indonesia.

It was gathered that Onuoha was killed by suspected Ambon boys at Tangerang last Sunday, 9 July, 2023. The reason for the action remains unknown as stated by a Nigerian who witnessed the incident.

This happened on Sunday morning in Indonesia, a Nigerian man was mobbed and killed by the locals. This is not the first time. It keeps happening and the embassy is mute.

Chief Omeogo Okolie, the President of the Nigerian community in Indonesia confirmed the incident.

In March this year, a Nigerian national, Leohand Lyeanyi, was murdered under a controversial circumstance while he was arrested by the Indian police in Delhi. In March 2022, a Nigerian national, Arinze Igweike was beaten to death by Indonesian immigration.

Igweike, from Onitsha, Anambra State was said to have been arrested by the Indonesian immigration along with two other Nigerians from the Southwest in Jakarta.

Akeredolu not incapacitated, Ondo Govt insists

Ondo State Government has described a statement credited to National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Senator Abdullahi Adamu on the state of health of Governor Oluwatotimi Akeredolu, as sponsored by those it termed desperate politicians.

But the Ondo Government said the statement bore a tinge of the usual mischievous, wicked and insensitive reportage.

It said Ondo APC Chairman, Engineer Ade Adetimehin, who attended the meeting, debunked the statement credited to Adamu as untrue.

Ondo Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, in a statement in Akure, said the APC National Chairman was indeed excited at the reports on the rate of recovery of the Governor Akeredolu and urged all those present at the meeting to pray for his quick return.

Bauchi Assembly Adopts Hausa As Language Of Communication

Bauchi State House of Assembly has adopted Hausa Language in addition to English in conducting business of the House. Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Abubakar Y Suleiman, announced this at the plenary shortly after member representing Shira Constituency, Hon. Auwal Hassan, moved a motion, on Tuesday.

Hassan said that the English is the official language adopted for conducting of governmental and nongovernmental institutions in Nigeria and the Section 97 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Order 3 Rule 8 of the Standing Orders of the Bauchi State House of Assembly 2017 provides that the proceedings and debates of the House shall be conducted in English Language, the house may conduct its business in one or more other languages spoken in the State.

He submitted that that Hausa being the most popular spoken language in Bauchi, used for communication purpose by over 90% of people across the State, should be adopted in addition to English as second official language.

Seconding the motion, Hon. Musa Wakili Nakwada representing Bogoro Constituency, commended his colleague for the motion, recalling that he moved same motion in the 9th Assembly.

Reps urge FG to suspend hike in fees in universities, unity schools

According to him, schools like the Bayero University, Kano (BUK), the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the University of Uyo, the University of Maiduguri, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike and Federal University, Dutse have all increased their fees.

The increase could cause disruptions for a number of students who can not afford the fees, and while many of them would be forced to defer their studies, others could drop out.

Consequently, the House resolved that the National Universities Commission (NUC) should immediately halt the implementation of the increment of fees by federal universities.

Furthermore, it mandated the Committee on Tertiary Education and Services (when constituted) to investigate the increase of fees by federal universities across the country to find lasting solutions to the challenges in the tertiary education sector.

