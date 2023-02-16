This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: In The Midst Of Hunger Buhari Flies Out Again; I’m Still In Gov Race–Sowunmi

In The Midst Of Hunger Buhari Flies Out Again

Photo Credit: PM News

The President will participate in three High Level meetings on peace and security, climate change and the political situation in some West African countries.

“First is the Peace and Security Council (PSC) meeting of Heads of State and Government on the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (AUPSC High Level AU), to be chaired by the President of South Africa, in his capacity as the Chair of the Council for the month of February.

I’m Still In Gov Race–Sowunmi

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspaper

A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun state, Segun Sowunmi, said he is still in the state governorship race.

Sowunmi made this assertion in Abeokuta on Wednesday during a day workshop for ward party mobilisers and collation agents from the 20 local government area of the state ahead of the general election

He said he had instituted a case at the Supreme Court with the expression of optimism that he would emerge victorious as the governorship candidate of the party in the state.

The PDP chieftain tasked party faithful on unity of purpose, urging them to ensure an overwhelming victory for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar in the oncoming election.

We’ve Handed Over Killer Cop To Police

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Nigerian Army, on Thursday, said it has handed over the policeman allegedly responsible for the death of a soldier to the Lagos State Police Command for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.

Daily Trust had reported how a soldier attached to the 81 Division of Nigerian Army was allegedly killed by a policeman in Odoguyan area of Lagos.

The policeman reportedly relocated to Ogijo Police station in Ogun State. However, Soldiers reportedly regrouped and stormed the station where the policeman was picked up and the station burnt.

Rescue Small Business Owners–NYCN Begs Govt

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Following the scarcity of fuel and cash crunch rocking the country, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Osun State has appealed to the Federal Government to find lasting solutions to the ongoing crisis.

This appeal was made by the Council Chairman, Abdulazeez Ismail Abiodun in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Adetunji Ajala on Thursday in Osogbo.

The Council which noted that small and medium-scale businesses which the youth depended on have been closed due to the fuel and new Naira notes challenges bedevilling the country, added that urgent action needed to be taken as the general election nears.

The statement read, “If this suffering is not urgently addressed, it might lead to voter apathy, which is not good for our democracy.

“The Federal government shouldn’t wait until the whole nation is burnt down due to frustration and anger from the populace, as some states had already begun protests which have led to disruption of daily activities and vandalization of banks.

