Today’s Headlines: Implementation Of Naira Policy Political-Wike; Atiku Will Win The Elections- Aniagwu

Implementation Of Naira Policy Political ― Wike

Photo Credit:Nigerian Tribune

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political.

He said the exercise has worsened the living condition of the poor in society stressing that the essence of government and its agency such as CBN, is not to inflict hardship on the masses but to cushion it.

Wike made this remark during the official presentation of the letter of nomination for the “award of Independent Man of the Year 2022,” on him by the management of Independent papers, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday.

He observed that Nigerians were suffering as a result of the tactless implementation of the naira swap policy, and urged the government to urgently ameliorate the condition of the people.

The governor stated; “We are in a difficult situation now. It doesn’t matter what anybody may say. The truth must be told at all times. Nigerians are suffering now and as a people, we owe that responsibility to cushion the level of hardship that Nigerians are facing, we are not to worsen the situation”.

Atiku Will Win The Elections_Aniagwu

Photo Credit:The Guardian Nigeria

Less than two weeks to the presidential election, the G-5 or Integrity Group, is still afloat. Does their support still count at this point?

I am not too sure the G-5 is still afloat. Recently, you saw Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in Benue State where he went to take a chieftaincy title. I am sure you did not see three of the other governors- Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. That tells you something.

You know, if it were before, you will see the five of them together, wearing asoebi and by now, they would have also travelled to the United Kingdom (UK). That’s not happening again and you can see that the other governors are not talking. In each of the places we have gone for campaigns, they have given us their support, even if they were not physically there.

For us, yes, we would want them to still come on board. Like I keep saying, it’s not only because we want their votes or support, but we are desirous of carrying every Nigerian along, including those in the opposition (APC). So, it’s not just about votes; the desire of Atiku-Okowa is to see that every Nigerian is brought on board. That’s why we believe, ‘as one, we can get it done.’ You cannot say so and begin to alienate people.

Photo Credit:Google

Naira Redesign Demarketing Strategy For APC_ Hakeem

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said that the redesigning of the naira notes is a demarketing strategy for the All Progressives Congress.

“This money thing is a major demarketing strategy for the APC,” he said on Tuesday during The 2023 Verdict, a Channels Television’s programme.

“If the worst enemy of the APC had designed a strategy for them to lose this election, he couldn’t have chosen a better strategy than this fiasco around the reprinting of the naira,” he added.

“Their own people say it’s all made to make Tinubu lose. The governors say this is designed to make their candidate lose. The candidate himself said it is designed to make him lose.”

Baba-Ahmed said in the northern part of the country, people engage in businesses with very little capital, as low as N5000, saying, “literally, in three-four weeks, you’ve destroyed the informal sector of the economy because there is no cash.”

G5 Govs Not Dead, We Won’t Disclose Election Strategy – Wike

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the Integrity group, known as the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is not dead.

This was as Wike said the G5 governors would not reveal their strategy ahead of the forthcoming elections starting on February 25.

He spoke while reacting to a claim by the Chairperson of the PDP presidential campaign in the State, Lee Maeba that the G5 was dead.

The G5 group comprises Wike, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

However, speaking on Tuesday at a campaign flag-off rally organised by the Rivers PDP campaign council for Ahoada East LGA, Wike said the group has withdrawn from speaking regularly in public, to strategise.

