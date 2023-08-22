Imo: Obi To Flag Off LP Guber Campaign

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will today kick off the party’s campaigns for the November 11 governorship election in Imo state.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Kanu Nwankwo Stadium, Owerri.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, and other national officers and chieftains will join Obi to officially initiate the campaigns in the state.

Athan Achonu, the LP’s governorship candidate in the state, who briefed journalists in Owerri, confirmed that everything was ready to welcome Obi and his entourage.

He stated that the party’s goal was to run an issue-based campaign with the aim of defeating the All Progressives Congress government in the state.

Achonu mentioned that LP members and supporters were eagerly awaiting Obi’s arrival in Owerri on Tuesday.

Describing Obi as a transformational leader, Achonu, who was in the Senate in 2015, explained that the former Anambra governor had inspired him to join the LP.

Chibok Girl To Marry Repentant Terrorist

Mary Nkeki, a Chibok schoolgirl who was among the over 200 girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014, has announced her intention to formally marry her repentant Boko Haram husband. She was forcefully married to the insurgent before their escape from the terrorists’ enclave in Dikwa local government area of Borno State.

During an interaction with journalists at the tion Hadin Kai command and control center in Maiduguri, where she was presented by the theater commander, Maj. Gen Gold Chibuisi, Nkeki disclosed that she escaped alongside her husband from captivity. On the day of their escape, she and her repentant terrorist husband disguised themselves as former fighters, claiming to be heading somewhere, before ultimately escaping through the Dikwa area, where they were rescued by troops of tion Hadin Kai.

Nkeki’s journey through captivity spanned 10 years, during which she was forcibly married to two different jihadists. She gave birth to a girl during this time, but tragically lost the baby due to harsh conditions in captivity.

Nkeki expressed her desire to marry the man who escaped with her, and she stated her reluctance to return to school to avoid the risk of abduction. Maj. Gen Chibuisi emphasized the efforts of tion Hadin Kai to rid the North-East of terrorists, highlighting the rescue of Chibok schoolgirls and the use of kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to achieve positive outcomes.

PDP Mum Over Wike’s Claim Of Getting Nod To Be Minister

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) maintained silence yesterday regarding the revelation made by Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), that he had received clearance from the party to serve as a minister in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Calls and text messages to the party’s national chairman, Ambassador Umar Illiya Damagun, were neither answered nor replied to at the time of filing this report. The national publicity secretary of the party, Hon Debo Ologunagba, also remained unreachable as of press time.

During his inaugural media briefing after taking office at the FCT yesterday, Wike disclosed that he had obtained permission from the PDP leadership to serve as a minister.

The minister mentioned that he had written to the PDP national chairman, the South-South zonal chairman, and the state chairman to inform them of his appointment. He added that all of them had responded with their approval.

Despite being the only opposition party member in President Tinubu’s cabinet, the former governor dismissed any likelihood of defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, a member of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), who spoke confidentially with Leadership, expressed concern that if Wike’s statement is true, it’s disheartening that the party leadership would grant such clearance, particularly when the party’s case is still in court.

The party chieftain remarked that it would be awkward to assume that the party leadership endorsed a government of national unity with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) without consulting the members.

Alia Absent As Akume, Ortom, Ochi’Doma, Others Celebrate Utsev

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, was notably absent from the reception honoring the newly sworn-in Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Utseve, following his inauguration by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

The event, however, saw the attendance of notable figures, including Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen George Akume; former Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom; Ochi’doma, HRM, Agaba-Idu; Dr Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John; the Tor Tiv, HRM Orchivirigh Prof James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, represented by the Ter Gwer, Chief Dominic Akpe; and Senator Titus Zam, among others.

Also present were second republic Senator, Chief Jacob Tilley Gyado; Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Hon Aonodona Dajoh, represented by his wife, Cynthia; and the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Austin Agada, among other distinguished individuals from the state.

During the remarks, Sen Akume, represented by his wife, and Hon Regina, member representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, expressed forgiveness towards former Governor Ortom despite past differences. This gesture of reconciliation was noted, though Governor Alia’s absence was conspicuous.

Ortom congratulated the newly appointed minister, highlighting his previous service as Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment in his administration, and asserting that Utseve is the right fit for the role.

In his address, the minister assured Nigerians of his dedication to ensuring ample water supply across the nation. He pledged to uphold his mandate diligently and work towards abundant water resources in Nigeria.

ChatterBoxx (

)