Today’s Headlines: Imo Guber: Over 3000 APC, LP, ACCORD, AA, APGA members defect to PDP, Gunmen kidnap Peace Mass Transit passengers in Kogi

Imo Guber: Over 3000 APC, LP, ACCORD, AA, APGA members defect to PDP

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has finally captured Ngor Okpala, Owerri West, and Owerri North local government areas ahead of the November 11 Governorship election.

This followed the defection of no fewer than 3000 leaders and members of coalition of political parties made up of All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), ACCORD, Action Alliance (AA) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) respectively in the LGAs, citing unresolved issues that have created serious division as reason for dumping their former parties.

Anyanwu got the big catch during the ongoing “Thank You Tour” to the LGAs on Wednesday. The PDP Governorship standard bearer commended them for the bold step, adding that the story of Imo liberation will not be told without referencing them for making the highest sacrifice.

Receiving the decampees into PDP, the party Governorship candidate, Senator Anyanwu, assisted by his Deputy, Rt Hon Jones Onyereri and the state party chairman represented by the organizing Secretary, Nze Law Biaduo, told them to join hands with other patriotic Imo citizens to secure the state from the grip of wicked, corrupt, and greedy leaders whose stock in trade is to siphon the treasury of the state for their selfish desires, as well as to frustrate those that voted them into power.

According to him, what every concerned Imo citizen should do is to join hands with the “Make Imo Safe Again” team to be able to set the state free from a vicious and cruel government, regretting that under the current administration, over 1,500 innocent people have lost their lives for committing no crime, and houses worth hundreds of millions razed.

Anyanwu further decried the deplorable condition of roads in the three LGAs despite claims by the present government that it has constructed over 400 kilometer roads, and revived rural infrastructures, urging them to resist every pressure by anyone to use them to retain power.

Gunmen kidnap Peace Mass Transit passengers in Kogi

Some suspected kidnappers have abducted some passengers of Peace Mass Transit bus travelling en route Kogi leaving only a woman and her baby behind.

The incident which occurred on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, along Ogugu, in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, indicated through a trending video, a white passenger bus belonging to the Peace Mass Transit was parked close to the bush, along a major road.

Speaking on the development, the youth leader of the Okugo community, identified simply as Hon. Basinto, with some of the security agencies’ quick response team which comprised the police, went on the trail of the kidnappers into the bush.

The youth leader said that, following intelligence about the incident, the security operatives were mobilised to search for and rescue the victims who were on their way travelling.

He said; “They picked almost everybody. It’s only one woman with a baby that they left behind ”

Basinto added that the security operatives were in the bush combing the possible hideout to the hoodlums in order to rescue the victims.

He expressed confidence that if the victims hadn’t gone far into the bush with their abductors, they would be recovered safely.

Ex-lawmaker, Bimbo Daramola returns to APC

A former member of the House of Representatives who represented Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1, Mr Bimbo Daramola, has returned to the All Progressives Congress, APC, with some of his followers.

Bimbo Daramola had left the party a few years ago and joined the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

However, Daramola reconsidered his step after he met with the incumbent Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, at the Government House in Ado Ekiti a few months ago.

Daramola was welcomed back to the APC at Iree Ward 2, by the State Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotosho and other leaders of the party, who all expressed happiness over his return.

Barrister Omotosho said the party felt the absence of Daramola, saying the history of the APC could not be complete without him.

He said the party begged him to return because he is one of the few leaders who sacrificed everything for the growth of the party.

In his remark, Bimbo Daramola expressed happiness for reuniting with his people and promised to continue to support the growth and development of the party.

He appreciated the leaders of the party and confirmed that he had always used his positions and influence to give back to his people.

Mane reaches agreement to play with Ronaldo next season

Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane, is set to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr next season, after both clubs reached an agreement for the transfer.

Paperwork will now be crosschecked by the clubs and Mane, before he undergoes a medical.

According to James Benge, the Senegal star will cost the Saudi Pro League side around £34million (€40m).

Mane will also receive a net salary of the same amount.

The winger only joined Bayern last year from Liverpool and played 38 times, scoring 12 goals, as they clinched the Bundesliga title.

Apart from Ronaldo, Mane will line up alongside Marcelo Brozovic, who arrived from Inter Milan, Seko Fofana who joined from Lens and Alex Telles signed from Manchester United.

Al-Nassr finished in second place in the Saudi Pro League last season, ending up five points behind champions Al-Ittihad.

