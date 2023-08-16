Today’s Headlines: Imo Committee Indicts Okorocha, Nyesom Wike Visits Ganduje

Imo Committee Indicts Okorocha

A former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, was on Tuesday indicted by the committee set up by the Imo State Government for the recovery of land belonging to the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri.

The committee said Okorocha used brute force to dispose the college of its land.

In the report signed by the chairman, Prof Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, and the secretary, B F Anyanwu, and submitted to Governor Hope Uzodimma, the committee recommended the recovery of the Shell Camp land from Okorocha and his associates within six months and hand the same over to the institution.

Nyesom Wike Visits Ganduje

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, paid a congratulatory visit to ex-Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, at his Abuja residence.

Wike, a powerbroker in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and now a minister-designate, congratulated Ganduje on becoming the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC made this known in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Central African Countries Back Tinubu’s ECOWAS Leadership And It’s Resolutions On Niger

Central African countries have applauded the approach being taken by the Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore democracy in the Republic of Niger.

The countries pledged their support for ECOWAS.

The countries gave their support on Tuesday when a Special Envoy of President Ali Bongo Ondimba and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gabon, Mr. Hermann Immongault, visited President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

NDLEA Seizes N56.9m Worth Of Illicit Drugs In FCT, Arrests 343 Suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, FCT Command, said it intercepted about 3,091.032 kilogrammes of suspected illicit drugs with a monetary value of over N56.9 million between January till date.

Mr Kabir Tsakuwa, FCT Commandant of the agency disclosed this in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tsakuwa said that the illicit drugs seized included suspected cannabis sativa, cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Tramadol, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Ecstasy, and Megadon.

