Today’s Headlines: I’m Working For Peter Obi-Ortom, APC Has Enough Achievements To Campaign-Lai Mohammed

I am working for Peter Obi — Ortom.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday declared that he is working for the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, as the next president of Nigeria.

The Governor who made the open declaration at a Town Hall meeting addressed by the LP presidential candidate in Makurdi said his decision was premised on his conviction that Mr. Obi was mentally and physically prepared for the task of getting the country working again.

The Governor who was a guest at the meeting which drew stakeholders from the 276 Council Wards of the state, got a rousing ovation from the participants who went ecstatic chanting his name and that of the LP presidential candidate after he made the open declaration.

APC has enough achievements to campaign, Lai Mohammed says.

The presentation of President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s scorecard (2015-20230 ended Tuesday with the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stating that his mission of showcasing the achievements of his principal has been accomplished.

The Minister had anchored 25 previous editions before his turn and he believed that the exercise, which began in October last year, has proved the “mischief of political oppositions that the Buhari Administration has achieved nothing, otherwise.

He said: “The refrain from the opposition prior to the launch of this scorecard series was that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Buhari administration has nothing to campaign within the run-up to the 2023 general elections. But we have proven them wrong. Not only do we have achievements to campaign with, we are spoilt for choice”, Mohammed said.

PDP shouldn’t disqualify Ortom from senatorial race — Court.

A Benue State High Court has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party from either expelling or disqualifying Governor Samuel Ortom from contesting in the forthcoming senatorial race.

Ortom seeks to contest to represent Benue North-West Senatorial District in the Senate.

The restraining order made on Thursday by Justice A.I. Itoyonyiman was also directed at the Independent National Electoral Commission, which was joined as second respondent in Ortom’s ex parte application marked MHC/46/2023.

The judge restrained the PDP and its agents “from expelling, suspending or levying any other punishment on the plaintiff/applicant pending the determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.”

Naira redesign: Datti visits Obi of Onitsha, slams Buhari.

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti, on Thursday, slammed the Central Bank of Nigeria and the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over the naira redesign, describing the policy as “poorly implemented’’ and reflecting weakness on the President’s part.

Datti spoke on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe.

He said, “Maybe this President is becoming a weakling, as they would say, a lame duck president, and if you cede one inch, you are likely to cede another inch (sic). It (new naira) has been done and it stays, and it was poorly implemented, and everything about this government and the policy is poorly done, including our economy, security, and level of corruption.”

