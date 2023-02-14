Today’s Headlines: I’m with Tinubu 100%-Buhari, Jonathan Commiserates With Diri Over Father’s Death

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’m with Tinubu 100%-Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari said he is fully with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Buhari stated this while addressing supporters during the ACP presidential campaign at the Pantami stadium, Gombe, on Monday. Buhari appealed to residents of Gombe state to vote for Tinubu and other candidates of the party.

The president urged them to ignore alleged propaganda about his support for another candidate

Jonathan commiserates with Diri over their father’s death.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa over the death of his father, Pa Abraham Diri, who died last Sunday at the age of 88 years.

Jonathan, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, on Monday in Abuja, described Pa Diri as a well-respected community leader and teacher who nurtured many across the state to greatness. He described the deceased as a leading light in the community and prayed for God to console Diri as well as his family and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Jonathan said: “As the patriarch of the Diri family, Pa Diri was a symbol of strength, unity, wisdom, and discipline. He was a man of exemplary character, fervent in service to God and humanity. “An acclaimed community leader, Pa Diri was also a celebrated teacher, a retired headmaster who nurtured many across the state to greatness.’’

Ex-NADECO chieftain: Obi phenomenon revolutionary — he deserves Igbo support.

Ralph Obioha, a chieftain of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), has asked residents in the south-east to participate actively in the elections.

In a statement issued at the weekend, Obioha said the election is a referendum for the people in the south-east.

Obioha said the presidential ambition of Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) is revolutionary.

“This press statement is necessitated by some major factors or issues that I consider significantly critical and germane to the 2023 general election and what the conduct or outcome of the election portends for the corporate existence of Nigeria as a unified nation,” the statement reads.

Ohanaeze decries alleged voter intimidation in Lagos.

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned what it described as “ongoing voter intimidation” in Lagos State, urging Igbo to stand up for their rights.

National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, stated this, yesterday, while reacting to a remark purportedly made by the Baale of Igbara community, Jakande, in Eti-Osa Council of Lagos State.

The Baale was quoted as saying: “Only residents who have their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and are ready to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be allowed to do business in the community.”

Bawa Must Go’ protest persists in Lagos

Nigeria’s foremost Anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), numbering over 100, again on Monday trooped out on the streets of Lagos, with their members and supporters, in continuation of their “Protest Against Politicisation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Disobedience of Court Orders and Infringement on Human Rights of Nigerians.”

Monday’s protest was the third in the series since the top activists began their call for the sack of the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Friday, insisting that EFCC’s current leadership had turned itself into a sensational media agency, churning out deliberate misinformation on almost a daily basis to strengthen a political cause.

