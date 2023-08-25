Today’s Headlines: I’m Under Pressure Over Niger Junta–Tinubu, Gunmen Kill Kaduna Cleric

I’m Under Pressure Over Niger Junta–Tinubu

Photo Credit: Nation papers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is under pressure to deploy force in Niger Republic, he said yesterday.

He added that his belief in the peaceful resolution is driving his approach to the issue as chairman of the Authority of Heads of States and Government of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu stated this while hosting top Islamic clerics (Ulama) led by Sheikh Bala Lau at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

It was the second time the clerics were visiting the President. The first time they visited August 9, they were granted permission to travel to Niamey and hold talks with the junta.

The President yesterday okayed the Ulama’s request to continue the talks with the coup leaders. He requested them to expedite action because time is of essence.

Photo Credit || Google

Gunmen kill Kaduna cleric

Photo Credit: Sun papers

Yet to be identified gunmen have allegedly killed a cleric while working on his farm, located at Prison Farms, Kujama in Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State.

Kujama is an agrarian town located about 15 minutes drive from Kaduna, the Capital City of Kaduna State.

A family source said Reverend Jeremiah Mayau, who is in charge of Tawaliu Baptist Church Kujama, was shot by his assailants in the afternoon of Wednesday, August 23.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, regretted that crimes like this still happen in Kaduna in broad daylight.

“With total submission to the will of God, we announce the passing away of our Spiritual Father, Colleague, Rev. Jeremiah Mayau, who was shot by gunmen, on Wednesday afternoon, in his farm at Prison Farms Kujama, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

Homegrown Solutions Best To solve African problems- Tinubu

Photo Credit:Punch papers

President Bola Tinubu has said that Africa has a better chance of overcoming its economic and security challenges through local solutions and consistency in its pledges and agreements.

Tinubu made this declaration while receiving Letters of Credence from three envoys at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

The Ambassadors are that of Ethiopia, Mr Awall Wagris Mohammed; Cuba, Mrs Miriam Morales Palmero, and United Arab Emirates, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi.

In a side meeting with the Ambassador of Ethiopia, the President assured the envoy that Nigeria would continue to strengthen its ties with African countries in the areas of trade, security, and economic growth.

“Africans need to work for the progress of Africa. We should be able to resolve our internal problems, collectively. It requires a great commitment, but we must do that.

“No one can understand our people better than we do. Home-grown solutions are better for all of us, and the remedies will last longer,” he said.

Mohammed congratulated the President for the decisions he has taken in the country, and the impact of the policies on the continent, assuring of his dedication to improve relations between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Macron Demands Junta’s exit, ECOWAS Orders Fresh Talks

Photo Credit:Punch papers

French President Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday, demanded the release of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum who was detained on July 26, 2023, in a military coup led by the former commander of Niger’s presidential guard, Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Macron, also called for a return to democratic order in Niger, a former French colony whose elected leadership was toppled in a military coup in July.

Leaders in the Economic Community of West African States bloc said that they would keep all options on the table for a peaceful resolution to the crisis and ordered the activation of an ECOWAS standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger.

Former colonial ruler France and the European Union suspended security cooperation and financial aid to Niger following the coup, while the United States warned that its aid could also be at stake.

Confaamnews (

)