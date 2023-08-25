Today’s Headlines: I’m Under Pressure Over Niger Junta-Tinubu, APC Fail To Inaugurate NWC New Members

I’m under pressure over Niger junta, says Tinubu

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is under pressure to deploy force in Niger Republic, he said yesterday.

He added that his belief in the peaceful resolution is driving his approach to the issue as chairman of the Authority of Heads of States and Government of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Photo Credit: Google

Tinubu stated this while hosting top Islamic clerics (Ulama) led by Sheikh Bala Lau at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

It was the second time the clerics were visiting the President. The first time they visited August 9, they were granted permission to travel to Niamey and hold talks with the junta.

APC fails to inaugurate NWC’s new members

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

Protests by some All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, including Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, yesterday stalled the inauguration of new members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

But an unconfirmed report said the NWC members were billed for inauguration last night.

The aggrieved members, from Cross Rivers and Kogi states, stormed the party’s National Secretariat to protest the alleged removal of their candidates for two vacant positions in the NWC.

Information Minister cautions Gov Obaseki over comments on subsidy removal

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, has replied to the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, on his recent comment on fuel subsidy and foreign exchange market reforms by the federal government.

The Minister said the Governor shifted focus to the nation’s economic challenges as cannon fodder to divert attention from his poor performance at the state level since his move to the People’s Democratic Party.

He acknowledged that while it is common for leaders to have divergent views, it’s crucial to align criticism with reality and to base discourse on tangible results.

Kwara Gov Hands 1,000 Life Jackets To Patigi, Restates Commitment To Safe Water Travel

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Kwara State Governor Ab­dulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday handed over at least 1,000 life jackets to the people of Patigi to pre­vent drowning and death in the event of a boat mishap during a voyage.

AbdulRazaq handed the life jackets to the Etsu Pa­tigi Alhaji Umar Bologi II, shortly after a meeting the Governor had with some first-class monarchs who had come to brief him on some issues of security and general well-being of the people.

The Governor said a sim­ilar gesture will be extended to Edu local government and other riverine areas to pro­mote safe water travel in the state.

