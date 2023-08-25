Today’s Headlines: I’m Under Pressure Over Niger Junta-Tinubu, APC Fail To Inaugurate NWC New Members
I’m under pressure over Niger junta, says Tinubu
Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is under pressure to deploy force in Niger Republic, he said yesterday.
He added that his belief in the peaceful resolution is driving his approach to the issue as chairman of the Authority of Heads of States and Government of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
Photo Credit: Google
Tinubu stated this while hosting top Islamic clerics (Ulama) led by Sheikh Bala Lau at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
It was the second time the clerics were visiting the President. The first time they visited August 9, they were granted permission to travel to Niamey and hold talks with the junta.
APC fails to inaugurate NWC’s new members
Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria
Protests by some All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, including Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, yesterday stalled the inauguration of new members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).
But an unconfirmed report said the NWC members were billed for inauguration last night.
The aggrieved members, from Cross Rivers and Kogi states, stormed the party’s National Secretariat to protest the alleged removal of their candidates for two vacant positions in the NWC.
Information Minister cautions Gov Obaseki over comments on subsidy removal
Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, has replied to the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, on his recent comment on fuel subsidy and foreign exchange market reforms by the federal government.
The Minister said the Governor shifted focus to the nation’s economic challenges as cannon fodder to divert attention from his poor performance at the state level since his move to the People’s Democratic Party.
He acknowledged that while it is common for leaders to have divergent views, it’s crucial to align criticism with reality and to base discourse on tangible results.
Kwara Gov Hands 1,000 Life Jackets To Patigi, Restates Commitment To Safe Water Travel
Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria
Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday handed over at least 1,000 life jackets to the people of Patigi to prevent drowning and death in the event of a boat mishap during a voyage.
AbdulRazaq handed the life jackets to the Etsu Patigi Alhaji Umar Bologi II, shortly after a meeting the Governor had with some first-class monarchs who had come to brief him on some issues of security and general well-being of the people.
The Governor said a similar gesture will be extended to Edu local government and other riverine areas to promote safe water travel in the state.
Nasu001 (
)