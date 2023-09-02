Today’s Headlines: I’m satisfied with conduct of LG elections in Edo–Gov Obaseki, Why we’re promoting concrete roads – FG

I’m satisfied with conduct of LG elections in Edo – Gov Obaseki

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Saturday, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of Local Government elections in the state.

Obaseki gave the remark shortly after he voted at Ward 10, Unit 19 polling station at about 1.50 p.m.

According to him, “in spite of the rain, the turn out has been considerably interesting.

“That means political parties did all what they were supposed to do to sensitise the people.

“Secondly, we can see that the process has been very peaceful. I am very happy with this.

“That people were here some minutes before the close of polls. We have not had any incidence of violence from anywhere,” he said.

On his expectation of the outcome, the Edo governor said he believed the popular candidates would win

NEWS:Why we’re promoting concrete roads – FG

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The Federal Government has stated that the push for the widespread adoption of concrete roads instead of traditional asphalt surfaces is driven by the cost-effectiveness and durability offered.

According to the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, concrete roads are expected to yield long-term benefits with a 50-year lifespan.

Umahi, who stated this in Akure, Ondo State capital, stressed that the decision to promote concrete roads aligns with the federal government’s commitment to optimising infrastructure investments and ensuring sustainable development across the country.

NEWS:Tinubu recalls all Nigeria’s ambassadors

Photo Credit: Daily Post

President Bola Tinubu has recalled all Nigeria’s career and non-career ambassadors.

This development was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, on Saturday.

Tuggar made this known in response to inquiries that Tinubu recalled the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Ishola.

A statement by Tuggar’s media aide, Alkasim Abdulkadir, reads: “Sequel to the inquiries on the letter recalling the Nigerian ambassador to the UK, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has clarified that all career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors have been recalled on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obaseki/Shaibu rift: Deputy gov to get new office outside Govt House next week

Photo Credit: Punch

The rift between the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu may come to a head next week as the latter is set to be relocated to a building outside the Government House.

The PUNCH discovered on Saturday that the new office is situated at 7 Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House.

The building used to be the office of the Edo State Public Procurement Office which was inaugurated by former governor Adams Oshiomhole, on December 16, 2014. In fact, the plaque stating the inauguration date is etched by the entrance of the building.

A signboard with the inscription, ‘Office of the Deputy Governor’ is erected at the entrance. When our correspondent visited the complex, on Friday, workers were seen renovating the building and the compound while the renovation had yet to commence on the security post.

Photo Credit: Google

Ngong001 (

)