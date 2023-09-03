Today’s Headlines: I’m Satisfied With Conduct Of Edo LG Poll – Obaseki; Nov 11 Guber Poll: APC’ll Retain Kogi, Ganduje Boasts

I’m Satisfied With Conduct Of Edo LG Poll– Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of Local Government election conducted in the state on Saturday.

Obaseki gave the remark shortly after he voted at Ward 10, Unit 19 polling station at about 1.50 p.m.

According to him, “In spite of the rain, the turnout has been considerably interesting.

“That means political parties did all what they were supposed to do to sensitise the people.

“Secondly, we can see that the process has been very peaceful. I am very happy with this.

That people were here some minutes before the close of polls. We have not had any incidence of violence from anywhere,” he said.

On his expectation of the outcome, the governor said he believed the popular candidates would win.

“I believe the popular candidates will win the elections, but don’t forget the PDP went all out to campaign for this election.

APC’ll Retain Kogi, Ganduje Boasts

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has promised that the rul- ing party would retain Kogi State after the November 11 governorship election.

He gave the promise in Lokoja yesterday in his address at the inauguration ceremony of the leadership and members of the Kogi State National Governorship Campaign Council.

The former Kano State governor also called on party members and stakeholders to rally round the APC governorship candidate, Hon. Usman Ododo, to succeed in the forthcoming election in the state.

He also revealed that the APC has concluded plans to establish functional offices in all the 8,813 wards across the country to symbolically bring representation of the party close to the people.

Ganduje equally disclosed that the party is at the concluding stage of establishing a National Institute of Progressive Study.

Damagum’s Silence On Wike’s Letter, Worrisome–PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party has said the silence of the party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, over claims by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nysom Wike, that he notified him in writing when he was nominated by President Bola Tinubu for a ministerial position is worrisome.

The PDP and its 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The stand of the party on the election notwithstanding, Wike accepted a cabinet position and last week, dared any member of the party to suspend him, a development that unsettled Atiku’s camp, prompting the former vice president to remind Wike that he would be sanctioned at the appropriate time.

However, party chieftains insisted that Wike’s continued membership of the PDP posed a huge threat to whatever the former vice president might have in mind politically for the future on the platform of the PDP.

Tinubu’s ministers are an extension of the mind of the President—Adebayo

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, speaks on the gaps in the federal cabinet, noting that some strategic mandates appear to in purgatory, not being under specified ministry in terms of designation.

Adebayo also speaks on what Nigerians expect of the ministers and the gains in switching from premium motor spirit (PMS) to compressed natural gas (CNG) for power source among other issues. Excerpts:

President Bola Tinubu has charged his ministers to meet the expectations of Nigerians and work for the interest of Nigeria and not their sections of the country. What do you say to that?

There is nothing unique in that because that is what the oath of office the ministers swore to says. The President could have simply charged the ministers to take their oath of office seriously, and this has to start from the President himself, the Vice President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the principal officers and every other person in public office taking their oath of office seriously.

