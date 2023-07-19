Today’s Headlines: I’m ready to work with Tinubu, says PDP lawmaker, Obi Remains Symbol Of People’s Revolution – Ogene

I’m ready to work with Tinubu, says PDP lawmaker

The Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker representing Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North, Oyo state, Anthony Adepoju, has said that he is ready to work with President, Bola Tinubu, even though he is elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The lawmaker said this while speaking on Kaftan TV on Tuesday, noting that he is after the growth and development of the country.

“What I am after is the development of Nigeria. And the president we have is who we should work with. At this point, Tinubu is our president and I am ready to work with him.

Adepoju also stressed that he contested to become a lawmaker to help solve the problem of his constituents, particularly in the area of power supply.

Obi Remains Symbol Of People’s Revolution, Says Ogene

The leader of the Labour Party (LP), caucus in the House of Representatives, Hon Afam Victor Ogene said presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the last election Mr Peter Obi remains the undoubted symbol of the people’s revolution towards the enthronement of a new Nigeria.

Ogene, who represents Ogbaru Federal Constituency Anambra State, in the House of Representatives, made this assertion yesterday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, while felicitating with Mr Peter Obi, on his 62nd birthday celebration.

He said: “It is with great pleasure that I join the ever-growing mass of supporters of Obi to felicitate with him on his 61st birthday.”

“With an ever-growing army of converts, desirous of partnering with you in the search for a new order, you can be rest assured, Your Excellency, that the struggle would endure, until victory is achieved.”

Ogene contended that recent national political consciousness, which was ignited by supporters of the Obidient Movement and richly resonated across the nation, is indicative of the fact that Obi remains the undoubted symbol of the People’s Revolution geared towards the enthronement of a new Nigeria.

Work With Me To Stabilise Kaduna, Gov Sani To Residents

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has called on residents of the state to join hands with his administration to stabilise the state and place it on the path to sustainable peace and development.

In his remarks after he swore in the Administrator, Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA), Samuel Aruwan and the Principal Private Secretary, Prof. Bello Ayuba, at Government House, Sani said his administration is putting together a solid team of experienced, innovative, creative, dedicated and committed individuals with passion for service.

The governor said the two sworn-in administrators will play major roles in the formulation and execution of his administration’s policies, programmes and projects in the next four years.

Sani urged the appointees to see their appointments as a call to service, emphasizing the importance of their roles in the administration’s mission to improve the quality of life of the people of Kaduna State.

The governor however directed the newly sworn-in commissioner of the Kaduna Capital Territory Authority, Samuel Aruwan to oversee the activities of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner in the next couple of days.

Nigerian politics and the ‘PHD’ syndrome

How are the mighty fallen is a phrase from the Holy Bible in 2 Samuel 1: 19. Over the weekend, a political tsunami swept away the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore. They were forced to resign their respective positions to avoid the ignominious option of being sacked by their colleagues in the National Executive Committee. This brought to an end a tortuous journey of 15 months having been elected at a National Convention in Abuja on March 26, 2022.

Several allegations were levelled against the duo. According to the Daily Trust online edition of Monday, July 17, 2023, Adamu committed seven mortal sins. These include opposition to the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the lead up to the presidential party primary last year. The former National Chairman informed the NWC then that former President Muhammadu Buhari was backing ex-President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, as the consensus presidential standard bearer of the party. This was later countered by the Progressives Governors’ Forum who went to meet the former president and lobbied him to allow for a power shift to Southern Nigeria. Adamu also was alleged to fail to reconcile the warring factions among the state chapters of the party.

Furthermore, National Vice Chairman of the party for the North-West, Lukman Salihu, many times accused the former national chairman of running the party like a sole administrator as well as abuse of office; the failure of Adamu to win his Polling Unit, ward, local government and the state (Nasarawa) for the APC during the presidential election of February 25 also show him as a weak leader who has not improved the fortunes of the party. There was also the open criticism of the ex-chairman of the emergence of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly. He was likewise accused of a gaffe for saying Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, is “extremely incapacitated” while praying for his speedy recovery last week. Lastly, Adamu was accused of snubbing his colleagues “Governors of 1999 Set” who went on official visit to see the president last week. He was conspicuously absent when he should ordinarily be the chief host.

