Today’s Headlines: I’m Ready To Work With Tinubu – PDP Lawmaker; Again, Jonathan Visits Tinubu At Aso Rock

I’m ready to work with Tinubu, says PDP lawmaker

The Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker representing Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North, Oyo state, Anthony Adepoju, has said that he is ready to work with President, Bola Tinubu, even though he is elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Source: Punch papers

The lawmaker said this while speaking on Kaftan TV on Tuesday, noting that he is after the growth and development of the country. “What I am after is the development of Nigeria. And the president we have is who we should work with. At this point, Tinubu is our president and I am ready to work with him. Adepoju also stressed that he contested to become a lawmaker to help solve the problem of his constituents, particularly in the area of power supply.

“If we are not satisfied with how things go, there are two options to be done. One is we keep mum and be expecting God will do it and the other is to strive and make sure there is a transformation in the situation. The other option is what I chose and the reason why I contested,” he said. He noted that the poor power supply has made many people leave the constituency for other areas, noting that this was affecting the growth of the communities.

Again, Jonathan Visits Tinubu At Aso Rock

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Tuesday met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He returned to the Villa barely a month after his June 13 visit.

Jonathan, who doubles as Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team to Mali, said the visit was to discuss issues pertaining to Africa and the West Africa sub-region.

“I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental bodies,” he told journalists on his exit from the State House.

Photo Credit: Google

Wike’s Diatribe On NDDC Unacceptable — Oil Producing Community.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike’s description of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as “a cash cow” has elicited condemnations from some quarters.

Wike had on Monday during the flag of 50.1km of the Port Harcourt ring road described the commission as a cash cow and urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reorganize the place for productivity.

Reacting to the statement, Comrade Joseph Ambakederimo, Chairman, Board of Trustees,Community Development Committees of Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Areas (CDC) and Mr. Augustine Iyamu, Head of Secretariat, said the statement was unbecoming of a former governor and a Niger Delta son.

“The statement made by ex- Governor Wike is misplaced and can be referred to as careless talk from an individual who wants to use the bashing of the NDDC to score cheap political mileage and worm his way into the heart of President Bola Tinubu for political patronage.

“It will be disingenuous for anyone for that matter to make unsubstantiated claims and smear the leadership that is trying hard to make a difference to develop a pathway for the infrastructure development of the region even with the meagre resources that are available at its disposal.

A’Court Dismisses APC Suits Against Mbah

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

The Enugu Division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed the suit filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election in Enugu state, Chief Uche Nnaji, challenging the victory of Dr. Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The decision of the three-man panel of the appellate court was delivered by Justice J.O.K Oyewole, yesterday.

Nnaji whose petition was initially dismissed by the Justice K.M Akano-led Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on June 20, 2023, had approached the appellate court to seek redress.

He had contended that Mbah was not constitutionally qualified to vie for the office of the governor at the time of the election, having allegedly presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Among others, the APC candidate, who polled a total of 14,575 against Dr. Peter Mbah’s 160,895 votes, to place a distant fourth in the election, equally averred that Governor Mbah was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election.

Also joined as respondents were the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Frank Nweke Jr., whom, according to the appellant, were not qualified to contest the election, having allegedly ran foul of the asset declaration law.

