Today’s Headlines: I’m Ready To Work With Obi, Kwankwaso-Atiku, Obi will deny promises like Peter did to Jesus’ – Tinubu to Anambra voters

1 The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has hinted his readiness to work with the candidates of the New Nigerian People Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Labour Party’s Peter Obi after meeting with the duo to support his ambition in the forthcoming election.

Atiku made this known in a 15-minute interview with BBC Hausa service on Tuesday.

Speaking with the interviewer in the Hausa language, Atiku said both Obi and Kwankwaso are not a threat to his chances of winning at the February 25 poll.

Obi will deny promises like Peter did to Jesus’ – Tinubu to Anambra voters

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has cautioned the people of Anambra State against voting for his counterpart from the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

Tinubu said Obi would deny his promises like the Biblical Peter denied Jesus Christ three times before the cock crowed.

He spoke at his presidential campaign rally at Ekwueme Square in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Tuesday.

Tinubu said a man who kept people at home to suffer could turn around and ask to be voted for.

buhari orders tight security at Borders

Make our borders impenetrable, buhari orders Immigration

The President, Major-General Muhammadu buhari (retd.), has ordered the Nigeria Immigration Service to make the country’s border impenetrable to infiltrators ahead of the forthcoming election.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists by the Ministry of Interior on Tuesday.

The Minister, Rauf Aregebesola, through his Media Adviser, Sola Fasure, conveyed buhari’s directive while inaugurating the Katsina NIS command office and the roll-out of the enhanced e-Passport in the state.

I’ve capacity to tackle security challenges — APGA Presidential Candidate﻿

Prof. Peter Umeadi, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) says he has the ability to tackle security challenges bedevilling the country.

Umeadi said this when he spoke at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) State of The Nation Dialogue in Abuja.

He said that he plans to adopt some measures including a holistic review of the security apparatus with special attention to the police to tackle the challenges.

