Today’s Headlines: I’m Not In Abuja To Fly Party Flags, Wike Declares; Tinubu Will Not Turn His Back On Nigerians, Says Finance Minister Edun

I’m Not In Abuja To Fly Party Flags, Wike Declares

Newly sworn-in Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday assumed office, a declaration that he has not come to Abuja to fly any party’s flag.

At his maiden news conference, the minister, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP was reacting to questions about whether he would fly the national flag and that of his party or that of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Tinubu Will Not Turn His Back On Nigerians, Says Finance Minister Edun

The minister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy, Wale Edun has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu would not turn his back on the Nigerian masses suffering the pains of the president’s reforms.

He said that the current discomfort being experienced across the country would become a thing of the past in short order.

Addressing directors of the ministry when he arrived from being inaugurated as a minister, Edun charged all staff of the ministry “to deliver and perform as expected of you”.

Minister Resigns From House Of Representatives

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Oji, has resigned from his membership of the House of Representatives.

Until his appointment as minister by President Bola Tinubu, Mr Tunji Ojo represented Akoko Northeast and Northwest Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the House.

President Tinubu initially slated him to head the newly created Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy but on Sunday reassigned him to the Ministry of Interior.

Mr Tunji-Ojo’s resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Friday.

A copy of the resignation letter was made available to journalists In Akure on Sunday by his spokesperson, Babatunde Alao.

In the letter, Mr Tunji-Ojo said his resignation was necessitated by his appointment as a minister.

He said he had been chosen at a time when the country was in dire need of technocrats to lead its advancement and economic growth.

While appreciating President Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve the country in his new role as a minister, Mr Tunji-Ojo said he would give his best for the Renewed Hope agenda of the Tinubu administration.

Peter Obi Present As Labour Party Holds Mega Rally Ahead Of Edo LG Elections

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, joined hundreds of party members for a mega rally ahead of the local government elections in Edo State.

Obi arrived around 1:30 pm at the Edo Baptist Convention Ground in Benin City where the event is being held. Also in attendance was a former Nigerian Bar Association president Olumide Akpata, who recently joined the party.

