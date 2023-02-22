Today’s Headlines: I’m Not Desperate For Power—Atiku, Shekarau Confident Of Atiku’s Victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’m Not Desperate For Power—Atiku

A few days to the commencement of the 2023 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said he’s not desperate to be Nigeria’s president.

Source: Daily Post

Atiku said contrary to what some people think, he was contesting for the presidency to make Nigeria a better place.

He spoke in Abuja when the Council of National Students Presidents of Nigeria, endorsed him as their presidential candidate, ahead of Saturday’s election.

Photos Credit: Google

Shekarau Confident Of Atiku’s Victory

The Senator, representing Kano Central Senatorial zone, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, on Wednesday, in Kano State, expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will emerge victorious during Saturday’s election.

Source: Punch paper

Shekarau stated this on Tuesday during a Media Interactive Session heralding his book launch event. The two books: “Exemplary Leadership & Effective Representation” and:” The Making of a Green Revolution through the transformation of Smallholder Agriculture in Kano State of Nigeria”, highlighted his achievements in the Senate.

The ex-Kano state governor and former Education Minister, who expressed optimism about Atiku’s victory, disclosed that Atiku has already unfolded his blueprint, containing five priority areas, as a launch pad to pilot the country to the promised land.

Tinubu Holds No Grudge Against Naja’atu Mohammed – APC PCC

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council says its party flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, has moved on and holds no grudge against the former Director of the PCC Civil Societies, Naja’atu Mohammed, following her unceremonious exit.

Source: Punch paper

Addressing newsmen at the ‘CSOs Pre-Election Roundtable’ in Abuja on Wednesday, the Director of the Civil Societies Directorate, Senator Mohammed Hassan, reiterated that nobody in Tinubu’s campaign is missing her predecessor following her exit.

The development is coming two days after the Police Service Commission dropped the ex-Tinubu campaign director from its list of newly appointed coordinators.

I’m not supporting Tinubu – Ikpeazu

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has flatly denied supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, contrary to claims by the Senate Chief Whip and senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Source: Vanguard papers

Ikpeazu dismissed the claims as “mere speculations and wishful thinking”, saying that Kalu lacks the mandate to speak for him.

The Abia Governor who is a prominent member of the Gov. Nyesom Wike-led G-5 Governors of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, did not however, disclose his preferred presidential candidate unlike his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, who has publicly endorsed Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

