Today’s Headlines: I’m Managing Very Serious Situation—Tinubu, Trump Arrested In Election Case

Niger coup: I’m managing very serious situation —Tinubu

ABUJA -PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said he was managing a serious situation and that he was the one holding back the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, heads of State and government.

President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, also implored a delegation of Islamic scholars (Ulamas), who were previously engaged in discussions to facilitate the restoration of constitutional democratic governance in Niger Republic, to expedite progress in their ongoing dialogue with the military junta.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said: “I am managing a very serious situation. If you take ECOWAS aside, other people will react, those who are outside of our control. I am the one holding those sides back. I am the one holding back ECOWAS. “

On the urgency of the situation, he said: ‘’Even as at this morning, I have been inundated with phone calls on the readiness of countries with their military force and contributions. However, I told them to wait. I am meeting with the Ulamas and I will get back to you.”

The Islamic clerics under the umbrella of Ulama’a, yesterday, briefed President Bola Tinubu on their meetings with the military junta and disclosed that the President has sent them back to Niamey to continue their diplomatic efforts to resolve the political crisis in the Sahel country.

Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released

Former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, was arrested at a Georgia jail Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges and released on a $200,000 bond after having a historic mug shot taken.

Trump, who is accused of colluding with 18 other defendants to overturn the 2020 election result in the southern state, spent less than 30 minutes inside Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail before leaving in a motorcade for the airport.

Like the other defendants in the case who have surrendered so far, the 77-year-old Trump had his mug shot taken during the booking process — a first for any serving or former US president.

In the photograph released by the sheriff’s office, he scowled at the camera while dressed in a dark blue suit, white shirt and red tie.

LP crisis deepens as Abure rejects A’Court judgment

The crisis rocking the Labour Party over its perennial leadership tussle took a twist on Thursday when the Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State capital, invalidated all the off-season governorship primary elections conducted by the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

The court sitting, which was moved from Owerri to Abuja owing to security reasons, also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately recognise and publish the names of all the governorship candidates in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states produced by the Lamidi Apapa-led National Working Committee.

The appellate court further dismissed the candidature of Senator Athan Achonu in the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Apapa insisted that the court ruling had reaffirmed that Abure was not the authentic party chairman of the party when the primaries were conducted.

IPI Congratulates New Minister Of Information

The International Press Institute (IPI) has congratulated Mallam Idris Mohammed over his appointment as minister of information and national orientation.

The organisation in a letter to the minister signed by its executive director, Frane Maroevic, extended his warmest congratulations, affirming that the appointment is a testament to the minister’s exceptional dedication and hard work. He added that it is also a reflection of the trust and confidence that President Bola Tinubu has in the minister’s abilities.

He commended Mallam Idris’ extensive experience and profound understanding of the Nigerian media sector, making him an excellent choice for the crucial position.

