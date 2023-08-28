Today’s Headlines: I’m Loyal To Obaseki, Still Want To Be Gov— Shaibu;Osun APC Faults Adeleke’s Claim On Rule Of Law

I’m Loyal To Obaseki, Still Want To Be Gov— Shaibu

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has pledged his loyalty to his principal, Godwin Obaseki despite the rift between them.

He, however, noted that loyalty has nothing to do with his ambition to become the governor of Edo state.

Shaibu who spoke on Sunday at the 32nd anniversary of Edo State, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, Edo State, described the governor as his elder brother.

This is coming following weeks of dispute between the governor and his deputy. The deputy had gone to a Federal High Court in Abuja and obtained an injunction to stop the governor and state assembly from plots to impeach him.

Obaseki on his part had expressed shock at his deputy’s action and accused him of plotting a coup against him.

Shaibu, however, said, “My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is in solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”

Osun APC Faults Adeleke’s Claim On Rule Of Law

Photo Credit:Leadership

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as deceptive the claim of commitment of Governor Ademola Adeleke to the rule of law.

A statement by the party state chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, signed by the party’s director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, yesterday warned Adeleke, to stop arrogating to himself the virtues he does not possess.

The party said Adeleke was dressing himself in a borrowed robe over the statement he made at a three-day executive retreat organised by the African Office of the United Nations Development Programme in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

Adeleke was reported to have said, among other things, that: African leaders must allow free and fair elections for democratic survival, adding that democracy can only survive in Africa when leaders allow free and fair elections and elected leaders serve the interest of the citizenry.

Photo Credit:Google

I Want To Learn How Tinubu Got Degree Without Primary, Secondary Education — Atiku

Photo Credit:Independent

ABUJA – The former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday took President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the clean­ers over his educational qual­ification.

Recall that Atiku and the Labour Party (LP) had dragged President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to court since he was de­clared the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the In­dependent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC had on March 1 declared Tinubu winner of the February 25 presidential election. But Atiku had urged the court in his petition to nul­lify Tinubu’s victory on the grounds of non-compliance with the constitution and the Electoral Act.

However, barring any un­foreseen circumstances, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) is expected to deliver its judgment sometime in September.

Atiku, in his X (former twit­ter) handle on Sunday, wondered how Tinubu, who didn’t attend primary and secondary school, got a university degree.

Culture Minister can’t be Prosecuted — Senior Lawyers

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Some senior lawyers in Nigeria have said the Minister of Arts and Culture, Hannatu Musawa, cannot be prosecuted for serving in the cabinet of the president while still a corps member.

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria had on Thursday accused the minister of being a corps member, calling on the National Youth Service Corps to compel Musawa to focus on either her national youth service or the ministerial appointment.

In reaction, the NYSC accused Musawa of violating the NYSC Act.

The NYSC spokesperson, Eddy Megwa, explained that it was a breach of the NYSC Act for any corps member to pick up a government appointment until the one year of service was over.

Meanwhile, there was an unverified report in a viral statement allegedly credited to the minister claiming that she had not broken any part of the NYSC laws. One of the senior lawyers while speaking in an interview with our correspondent on Sunday, Norrision Quakers, SAN, stressed that she had not violated any provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended on the qualifications expected of a minister.

Quakers described the noise around the matter as unnecessary.

He said, “It is not a criminal offence; I don’t know why the hue and cry on it. What does the NYSC Act say? Section 2 is very clear. It says that service is compulsory for every Nigerian who has graduated from school. What she has done is nothing criminal; she is still in service. There is nothing in the Nigerian law that says someone like her cannot become a minister.

El_Zaxks (

)