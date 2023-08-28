Today’s Headlines: I’m Loyal To Obaseki, Still Want To Be Gov-Shaibu, Tinubu Presides Over Maiden FEC

I’m Loyal To Obaseki, Still Want To Be Gov— Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has pledged his loyalty to his principal, Godwin Obaseki despite the rift between them.

He, however, noted that loyalty has nothing to do with his ambition to become the governor of Edo state.

Shaibu who spoke on Sunday at the 32nd anniversary of Edo State, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, Edo State, described the governor as his elder brother.

This is coming following weeks of dispute between the governor and his deputy. The deputy had gone to a Federal High Court in Abuja and obtained an injunction to stop the governor and state assembly from plots to impeach him.

Obaseki on his part had expressed shock at his deputy’s action and accused him of plotting a coup against him.

Shaibu, however, said, “My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is in solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”

Tinubu Presides Over Maiden FEC

President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of his administration at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The new cabinet members were inaugurated on Monday last week after their confirmation by the Senate.

The cabinet is made of 45 ministers who scaled through the screening while three other nominees were denied clearance.

Also attending are Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and the Chief of Staff to the President president, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Explore opportunities in solar energy, food, confectionery business- Lawmaker to youths.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Youth Development in the National Assembly, Martins Esin has encouraged youths to venture into business of alternative power sources, describing it as lucrative.

He also urged the ladies, especially, to explore opportunities in confectionery production and food business, advising that the sector is a money spinner considering that people must feed.

Esin gave the advice at the weekend during the grand finale of a two-day Capacity Building and Strategic Empowerment Programme for 160 youths and women at the Civic Centre in Oron Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The lawmaker who represents Oron/Mbo/Okobo/Udung Uko/Urueoffong Oruko federal constituency explained that the demand for solar power would continue to rise as the world moves closer to clean and affordable energy, noting that food and confectionery businesses have a ready market all over the world.

He said, “Please note that as the world moves towards clean and affordable energy, the demand for solar power will continue to rise. In bigger cities with relatively stable public power supply, many homes have found an alternative power source in solar energy because of its affordability, reliability and cleanliness.

“The high cost of petrol and diesel makes solar power even more attractive and the business lucrative.

You can’t gag Obaseki from speaking truth to power – Edo govt replies FG.

The Edo State Government has expressed its displeasure with the response of the Federal Government to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s remark about President Bola Tinubu’s economic policy.

DAILY POST reports that Obaseki had on Thursday, while addressing journalists in Benin, said that the removal of fuel subsidy and foreign exchange reforms of Tinubu’s administration has led to increased hardship for Nigerians.

The FG, reacting to Obaseki’s remark through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated that Obaseki was trying to shift focus from his “poor performance” at the state level, noting that the governor has been absent from the National Economic Council, NEC, meetings under Tinubu’s administration.

In response to the FG in a statement on Sunday, the Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said, “It is unfortunate and sad that the Federal Government now wants to gag citizens, and even a popularly elected governor from speaking truth to power, expressing himself in the light of the perilous times we have fallen into.”

“The claim that the governor failed to attend NEC meetings is blatantly false. The records are there to prove this fact.”

