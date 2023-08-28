Today’s Headlines: I’m Loyal To Obaseki, Still Want To Be Gov—Philip Shaibu, Tinubu Presides Over Maiden FEC

I’m Loyal To Obaseki, Still Want To Be Gov— Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has pledged his loyalty to his principal, Godwin Obaseki despite the rift between them.

He, however, noted that loyalty has nothing to do with his ambition to become the governor of Edo state.

Shaibu who spoke on Sunday at the 32nd anniversary of Edo State, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, Edo State, described the governor as his elder brother.

Tinubu Presides Over Maiden FEC

President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of his administration at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The new cabinet members were inaugurated on Monday last week after their confirmation by the Senate.

The cabinet is made of 45 ministers who scaled through the screening while three other nominees were denied clearance.

Also attending are Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and the Chief of Staff to the President president, Femi Gbajabiamila.

I didn’t sponsor Pa Oseni’s burial — Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi, has refuted speculations that he sponsored the burial of the father of journalist, Rufai Oseni.

Obi said the refutal became necessary in the light of speculations by mischievous persons that he sponsored the burial of the journalist’s father to gain favourable mention.

In a statement by his Media Office, on Monday, Obi expressed disgust at attempts by persons he described as sponsored blackmailers whom he said were bent on linking him with negative things in a bid to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

He asked such persons to perish such thoughts and redirect their energy towards raising a better Nigeria.

Obi said: “Ordinarily, I do not get involved in name-calling and mud-slinging, neither do I attack people nor try to defame their personalities, in the course of my political journey.

“I have also avoided replying to cheap, wicked, or malicious blackmails publicly or openly in the same irresponsible manner they are thrown at me.

“Anyone who has followed my corporate and political life knows that I always stay on issues, with my focus on finding solutions to societal challenges and ameliorating people’s suffering.”

The former Anambra state governor said he needed to clarify issues, especially when a third party was involved.

Nigerian Presidential Election Tribunal Denies Fixing September 16 For Judgement On Peter Obi, Atiku’s Petitions Against Tinubu.

The Secretary of the PEPC panel, Barrister Josephine J. Ekperobe confirmed this to THE WHISTLER while reacting to a viral report that the Tribunal had fixed September 16, 2023, as the judgement date for Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi and Labour Party’s case against Bola Tinubu, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kashim Shettima and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

SaharaReporters observed that the report had generated a lot of engagement among netizens, particularly on X (formerly Twitter).

For instance, a popular singer and activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, had also shared the claim on his verified X handle.

He wrote: “OBIDIENTS ARE U Ready? Tribunal (PEPT) has announced that the judgment date for the cases involving Peter Obi and the Labour Party against Bola Tinubu, INEC, Shettima, and APC, as well as the PDP’s case of Atiku against APC, INEC, and Tinubu, is scheduled for September 16, 2023.”

But Ekperobe while speaking to THE WHISTLER denied that September 16, 2023, had been chosen as Tribunal judgement day.

“No date yet,” the official replied to THE WHISTLER‘s inquiry.

