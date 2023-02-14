Today’s Headlines: I’m Ideologically Opposite Of Obi— Sirika, Elections’ll Hold In S/East –Military

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’m Ideologically Opposite Of Obi— Sirika

Photo Credit: The Cable

Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, says he does not share the same vision as Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Sirika in a tweet on Sunday said he is “ideologically opposite” of Obi while affirming that Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is his candidate.

“I am ideologically opposite of Peter Obi, I don’t share his vision nor do I stand for what he stands. I have not endorsed him,” he tweeted.

“I am APC. He is labour. Asiwaju was my candidate long before the primaries and he still is. God willing we are coasting to victory. Jagaba all the way.”

A Twitter user by the name Peter Ayuba Dogo, took a swipe at the minister, saying: “If Tinubu wins, which is very slim, you will never continue in Aviation Sir. He have his agenda and am sure he have his own people. You have played your role.”

Elections’ll Hold In S/East –Military

Photo Credit: Premium Time

The Military on Monday assured Nigerians that the 2023 elections would hold peacefully in the South-east states and all parts of the country despite threats by criminal elements.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, a general, gave the assurance in Abuja at the 25th edition of President Muhammadu Buhari’ (PMB) Scorecard Series.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the edition featured the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, who presented the scorecard of the ministry.

Responding to a question on the threat by the Simon Ekpa-led faction of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stop the elections in the South-east zone, Mr Irabor said no person or group can stop the polls.

CSOs To Invade Presidency, AGF Over Bawa’s Abuse Of Office

Photo Credit: Punch Newspaper

Civil Society Organisations under the aegis of the Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative have threatened to mobilise thousands of their members to protest at the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the State House if the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, refuses to comply with the court orders in 72 hours.

A statement issued in Abuja by the National Coordinator of the group, Okpokwu Ogenyi, described Bawa as a vibrant young man who has been committed to prison on two different occasions over contempt.

In Battle Against Atiku’s Men, Wike Resurrects Unsolved Murders Of Dikibo, Biobele

Photo Credit: PM News

The yet unresolved deaths of former National Vice Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, South-south, Chief Aminasoari Kala (AK) Dikibo, and another chieftain of the party, Gospel Biobele have been resurrected by Governor Nyesom Wike in his battle against Abiye Sekibo, the Director-General of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council in Rivers.

A.K. Dikibo was murdered while he was going to attend a meeting in Asaba, Delta State in 2004 by yet to be identified killers.

On the other hand, Biobele, was found dead a day after he wrote a petition against Sekibo’s nomination as a minister by the then Obasanjo’s administration.

Nobody has been arrested for the murder of the two men.

