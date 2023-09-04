Today’s Headlines: Illegal Miners Get 30-Day Ultimatum To Vacate Sites, Tinubu Target Global Capital In India

Illegal miners get 30-day ultimatum to vacate sites

There will be no hiding place for illegal miners, the Federal Government said yesterday.

Solid Minerals Development Minister Dele Alake unfolded plans to introduce mines police and security tax force to combat illegal mining and smuggling.

He gave illegal miners 30-day ultimatum formalise their participation in the sector by joining institutionally recognised miners’ cooperative societies or quit the industry.

Alake also said the ministry would create the Nigerian Solid Minerals Corporation, which will be joint ventures with mining multinationals.

The minister said the sector will,at least, make 50 per cent contribution to the economy while attracting foreign direct investment to the country.

Tinubu targets global capital in India

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is spearheading a bid to attract global capital and sustainable foreign direct investment in the country’s economy with his visit to India.

He leaves today for New Delhi.

The President is seeking the collaboration of Indian businessmen and their Nigerian counterparts, and will attend the G-20 Summit, where issues of economic development will also take centre stage.

The President will be accompanied by leading business leaders in all major sectors . Also on the trip with him are: Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun; Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy Mr. Bosun Tijani; and Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite.

Pilgrims commission: Tinubu has shown that Christians won’t be persecuted under him

Pam Yakubu, executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), says President Bola Tinubu is running an inclusive administration so far.

Speaking with reporters at the weekend in Abuja, Yakubu said Tinubu has allayed fears that Christians would be persecuted under him the moment he assumes office.

He said the federal government has given “excellent support” to NCPC which is Nigeria’s sole facilitator of Christian pilgrimages.

“Last Friday, we briefed Mr. President on the activities and mandate of NCPC and plans for Christian pilgrimages to Israel, Rome, Jordan and Greece,” Pam said.

