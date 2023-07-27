Today’s Headlines: I’ll Walk Naked If Peter Obi Wins At Tribunal – Charly Boy, Tinubu Begs Labour For Time To Address Their Grievances

Photo Credit: Google

I’ll Walk Naked If Peter Obi Wins At Tribunal-Charly

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has vowed to walk naked on the street if the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, wins at the election Tribunal.

DAILY POST recalls that Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and was subsequently sworn-in as president on May 29.

Tinubu Begs Labour For Time

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to the organized labour to give him more time to look into their grievances rather than embark on industrial action.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, disclosed this after leading the House leadership to brief the President on the outcome of their engagement with the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, which has declared a nationwide strike action.

NLC’s Planned Strike Is To Rescue Nigerians, Ajaero Insists

Photo Credit: Channels Television

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday said its strike scheduled to commence in seven days is aimed at liberating Nigerians from the shackles of government policies which have caused citizens pain.

This followed an earlier seven-day ultimatum by the NLC to President Bola Tinubu’s administration to reverse “all anti-poor” policies, including the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), known as petrol.

Abbas To Meet Resident Doctors, Others On Thursday

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has slated Thursday to, again, meet with relevant stakeholders over the crisis between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The Majority Leader of the House, Prof Julius Ihonvbere made the disclosure at Wednesday plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Gisting (

)