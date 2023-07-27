Today’s Headlines: I’ll walk naked if Obi wins at tribunal–Charly Boy, Fuel Subsidy Removal: FG warns Labour against strike

I will walk naked if Obi wins at tribunal – Charly Boy

Veteran singer and social activist, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy has declared his intention to walk naked on the street if the Labour Party candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, emerges victorious at the election petitions tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election and he was subsequently sworn-in as the President.

The Labour Party and its candidate thereafter approached the court to challenge the victory of Tinubu.

Charly Boy who took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, said he would strip himself to jubilate if the tribunal announces Obi’s victory.

He wrote, “When Tribunal announce say Peter Obi don win even before the case reach Supreme Court, wetin you go do dat day?

“For me, I go naked waka from one end of Bodillon to Falomo.”

Fuel Subsidy Removal: FG warns Labour against strike

The Nigerian government has warned the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) against embarking on strike over the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The government issued the warning on Wednesday through a statement by the Federal Ministry of Justice, saying any industrial action embarked upon by the union with respect to the removal of fuel subsidy would amount to contempt of court.

“It is, therefore, our minimum expectation that NLC will allow the courts perform their constitutional roles rather than resorting to self-help and undermining the orders of the court,” the statement signed by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice Permanent, Beatrice Jedy-Agba, read in part.

The statement is a reminder to the union of an order issued by the National Industrial Court in Abuja on 5 June, restraining the organised Labour comprising the NLC, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliates from embarking on strike.

“It is noted that the issues (removal of fuel subsidy, hike in prices of petrol and consequential increase in the cost of living, etc.) which precipitated the above court action are the very same issues over which NLC has now issued another strike notice.

“The NLC has submitted to the jurisdiction of the court and is being represented by the reputable law firm of Femi Falana, SAN. It is, therefore, our minimum expectation that NLC will allow the courts to perform their constitutional roles rather than resorting to self-help and undermining the orders of the court,” the statement read in part.

Ms Jedy-Agba, who runs the justice ministry pending when the minister will be appointed, also remarked that the planned strike by the NLC was a mark of the union’s disdain for the judiciary.

Sanwo-Olu advises nurses on tech

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has advised nurses in the state to embrace technology to improve the quality of patient care in health care facilities.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave the advice at the opening ceremony of the biennial workshop for examiners of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria held in Alausa on Tuesday, added that there was need for the NMCN to harness the power of technology to enhance nursing education curriculum and professional examinations.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, the governor noted that “nurses can create a more dynamic, engaging, and effective evaluation process that align with modern health care demands if the right technological tools can be leveraged.”

He said health workers’ shared goal was to identify practical solutions that would elevate the standard of health care in Nigerian, adding that “harnessing technology will help proffer solutions to nursing education and practice in various institutions and health facilities.”

Speaking on the theme of the workshop, ‘Integrating Technology into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria’s Professional Examinations: A Tool for Advancement in Nursing Education and Practice’, the governor stressed that stakeholders must “seek to embark on a journey of transformation, embracing innovation, and propelling the future of nursing and midwifery education in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Dr Faruk Abubakar, stated that the integration of technology into the health care system had transformed various aspects of the health care profession.

Terrorists kidnap nursing mother, 14-year-old son, spare one baby in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits operating in Zamfara State have abducted a nursing mother and her 14-year-old son, sparing a one-month-old baby.

DAILY POST reports that the incident occurred some days after the naming ceremony of the newly born baby who is currently under the care of the father.

They were abducted in the early hours of Tuesday at their residence in Saminaka, a community along Gusau-Sokoto road in Gusau, the State capital.

An eyewitness told DAILY POST that “the armed bandits broke the wall of the victims’ apartment and forced their way inside.

“They asked for the husband, and as they could not get the husband, the terrorists whisked away the wife and her eldest son to an unknown destination.”

DAILY POST learnt that the husband of the victim is a Lecturer at the Federal College of Technology, FCET Gusau.

The abduction was coming two days after abductors of four female Students of Zamfara State College of Arts and Science, released video of the hostages and threatened to give them out in marriage if twelve million Naira ransom was not paid within a week

All efforts to obtain reaction from the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Yazid Abubakar proved abortive as he was not answering calls as of the time of filing this report.

light (

)