Today’s Headlines: I’ll Support President Tinubu’s Agenda Using STI — New NASENI Boss, Obasanjo, Sanusi blast Buhari over reckless spending

I’ll Support President Tinubu’s Agenda Using STI — New NASENI Boss

The newly appointed Exec­utive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO), National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu said he would ensure that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is achieved through the deployment of Sci­ence, Technology and innova­tion (STI) in the economy.

Mr. Halilu made this state­ment while addressing the management and staff of the Agency shortly after his as­sumption of office as the EVC/ CEO at NASENI Headquarters on Monday 1 September, 2023.

The new EVC/CEO, a tech-Expert and Entrepreneur was appointed to lead NASE­NI by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, replacing Dr. Bashir Gwandu.

While expatiating on his market driven approach to things, he said his administra­tion would leverage on technol­ogy transfer and also not for­getting domestic, home-grown technology development which is the core mandate of NASENI. According to him, “the focus is for innovation, science and technology resources to serve Nigerians and to add value to the national economy.”

He added that the Agency would play critical roles in sup­porting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic Agenda for the nation anchored on ar­eas like Food Security, Ending Poverty, economic growth and Job Creation, creating Access to Capital through consumer cred­it, Inclusivity, Improving Secu­rity, Rule of Law and Fighting Corruption.

The new EVC/CEO said in the 21st century, there are im­mense opportunities for Nige­ria to leapfrog in the areas of science, technology, engineer­ing and innovation, even as he promised that NASENI during his tenure would effectively play those central roles through the technology transfer revolution that is coming.

Obasanjo, Sanusi blast Buhari over reckless spending

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo and 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi lamido Sanusi, yesterday took a swipe at the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari over the bad shape of the economy, While Obasanjo declared that the former president’s government was allegedly a reckless spender, Sanusi lamented that Nigeria led a false life under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an interview with TheCable, the former President also spoke on the increasing coup in Africa

On the current bad shape of the economy, Obasanjo said: “Tinubu said the other day that it was unacceptable that he would spend 90% of his revenue to service debts. I wasn’t spending 90% when I went worldwide to get debt relief. Do you think that anybody would give you debt relief today?

“Buhari was spending money recklessly. I know Buhari didn’t understand economics. I put that in my book. But that he could also be so reckless, I didn’t know. Who would you go to today and ask for a favour? Tinubu says he has trimmed the number of people attending the United Nations General Assembly. Is that news? He will meet with Justin Trudeau, and he will meet with Emmanuel Macron. That will not solve any problem.”

Palliative: Women, PWDs to benefit as Bauchi earmarks N2bn for purchase of rice

The Bauchi government says it has earmarked N2 billion for the purchase of 88,889 bags of rice for distribution to vulnerable persons in the state.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Hajara Wanka, Bauchi commissioner for humanitarian and disaster management, said the state has received N2 billion out of N5 billion approved by the federal government.

Wanka said women and people with disabilities (PWDs) in the state will benefit from the palliatives.

“Gov. Bala Mohammed had directed the palliative sharing committee to come up with the best ways that the most vulnerable people will benefit,” NAN quoted Wanka as saying.

LASG seeks cooperation as road construction begins

The Lagos State Government has urged residents to cooperate with the state as it begins construction of Egan- Akesan Road in Alimosho Local Government Area.

A statement said while speaking at a stakeholders meeting at Ikeja, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluwole Sotire, said the project was significant for a liveable and sustainable environment, especially for the people of Egan-Akesan.

He said Lagos State, in line with the ‘THEMES Agenda’, was making a remarkable success in the area of infrastructure renewal, as evident in the construction of roads across the state.

While calling for cooperation, he stated that the successful execution of the project would provide the required succour to residents by enhancing connectivity and easing traffic as well as enhancing the value of property in the area.

Sotire emphasised that the establishment of the right of way, which was a condition precedent to the execution of all public projects, followed a certain process, including the service of statutory notices and marking of affected buildings before the actual removal of encumbering structures to pave the way for the impending development in the public interest.

