Today’s Headlines: I’ll Revive Railways To Export Oil From North—Atiku, Yakubu Meets NSA Ahead Poll

I’ll Revive Railways To Export Oil From North—Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised that if elected in the February 25 polls, he would ensure that the oil wells recently discovered in the north are not closed but are explored to develop the region.

Source: Punch paper

He made the pledge while canvassing for votes at his campaign rally, which was held on Tuesday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi State.

Atiku said partly, “For many years past, they’ve been telling us that there is oil and gas in the North-East from Lake Chad; now it is Bauchi and Gombe states.

Today, here is your own from the North-East. If you vote for the PDP, we will ensure that the oil and gas exploration is done this time around. Nobody will close down our oil wells and say that there is no oil or gas; no! I want to promise you this by God’s grace.

INEC Chair Meets NSA Ahead Poll

With just 17 days to the 2023 general elections, the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, met with the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.) on Tuesday.

Source: Punch paper

This may not be unconnected to the rising security challenges bedevilling the country.

Osun PDP hails INEC for appealing judgment sacking Adeleke

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for initiating processes to appeal the judgement of the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which annulled the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Source: Punch paper

The PDP in a statement by its caretaker chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, said the electoral umpire has lived up to the expectations of Nigerians in standing up to the defence of the country’s electoral system.

He then expressed faith in the higher court to establish the supremacy of BVAS machines above any other source of the accreditation of voters.

We must take back Nigeria, put it on path of righteousness – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has called on residents of the state to use the opportunity of the 2023 general election to “take back Nigeria and place it on the path of righteousness.”

The governor reiterated that the February 25 presidential election will be an election like no other which would usher in a truly independent Nigeria, warning Nigerians not to vote with sentiments.

Source: Vanguard papers

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor stated this at the monthly 7-7 programme of the Comfort Life Mission International aka Olorun Ojiji, Ikoyi, Osun State.

The church is headed by Pastor Odekunle Epaphras.

Governor Makinde governor urged Christians to take a firm decision in the coming polls in order to take Nigeria back, and shine the light on the supposedly dark corners of politics, stating that with only two weeks to the presidential election, it is time for activism rather than political correctness.

Naira swap: EFCC, CBN officials monitor banks in Kwara

tives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Command Office, and officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, have continued to monitor banks and financial facilities in the ongoing currency swap in Kwara state.

Source: Daily Post

A source in the anti-graft body told DAILY POST in Ilorin on Tuesday that the monitoring exercise will continue to ensure that banks comply with the Federal Government directive on the currency swap by Nigerians.

Although no bank or financial facilities have been found wanting or caught in the act of hoarding the new naira notes, chaotic situations are still observed at banks and ATM points in the state capital.

