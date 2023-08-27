Today’s Headlines: I’ll Prudently m Manage State Resources For Residents Benefit-Otti, Bala Is Dead

Abia at 32: I’ll prudently manage state’s resources for residents’ benefit, says Alex Otti

Alex Otti, governor of Abia, says he will prudently manage the available resources to the benefit of the people and development of the state.

In a statewide broadcast, on Sunday, to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the state, Otti asked residents to support his administration’s “rebuilding agenda” by paying taxes to further drive socio-economic development.

The Abia governor said his administration is also focused on improving the health and education sector in the state.

“I pledge to remain prudent in the management of your resources and do hereby assure you that accountability and responsibility shall remain central to my administration,” NAN quoted him as saying.

Taraba PDP ex-chairman, Bala is dead

The immediate past chairman of the Taraba State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Victor Bala Kona is dead.

His death, as gathered by DAILY POST, occurred in the early hours of today, Sunday, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Confirming his demise, the Acting chairman of the party, Alhaji Inuwa Bakari said he died after a protracted illness.

The former chairman, who was earlier flown abroad for treatment, was recently flown back to Nigeria where he finally gave up the ghost.

Describing his demise as a rude shock to the party, Bakari said the party would no doubt miss him.

Gov. Yusuf gives automatic employment to best graduating nurses

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved automatic employment to best-graduating nurses out of the 35 who received their practising licenses from Nafisatu College of Nursing Sciences, Kwankwaso in Madobi Local Government Area.

The college was founded by the former governor of Kano state, Engr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

Governor Yusuf made the promise during the presentation of practising licenses to 35 graduands of the College by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, on Saturday.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam, said the state government was happy to be associated with the success story of the College which is the first private Nursing College in Northern Nigeria.

Ministerial Appointment: I Broke No Law, Musawa Counters NYSC

Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has reacted to the reports circulating in the media that she is a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Musawa made this known in a statement she personally signed on Sunday, stressing that she is currently an NYSC member which has not contravened the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Recall that the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, has said that Musawa, who is currently doing her one-year youth service is occupying the ministerial position in breach of the NYSC Act.

Speaking with Daily Trust reporter over the phone, Megwa confirmed that the minister had been serving for the past eight months in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

