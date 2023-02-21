This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: I’ll Not Join APC- Governor Wike, Peter Obi Will Defeat Tinubu Not Atiku-Ossai I’ll not join APC – Wike.

Photo credit: Vanguard News

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has again dispelled speculations that he is gearing to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike at the 114th Quarterly General Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, on Monday, said he remains an unrepentant member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite being impressed by APC”s support for the power shift.

He told the Rivers monarchs, “I am not a member of APC and will not be. But, they have made me recognise that they are the heroes of this country. APC governors came out to say for the unity of this country, the presidency should go to the south.They said they want the unity of this country and therefore, the presidency should go to the south. They could have as well said no, it doesn’t matter. As governors, we have the number. We can still say it should remain where it should remain. But they didn’t do that.

“They said the way we are seeing this country we want everybody to be together. Let no one say because I have the population, therefore, you will continue to dominate. In dominating you need peace, without peace you cannot govern.

Photo credit: Google

“We are all Nigerians and we want unity of this country, want Nigeria to move forward as a united country. Rivers has always been in support of one Nigeria and we’ll continue to support one Nigeria. But in doing that, we believe in equity, justice and fairness. As governor of this State, I will vote for the unity of this country. I will vote for anything that will unite Nigeria.

Peter Obi will defeat Tinubu not Atiku – Ossai

Photo Credit: Vanguard News

The Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie has said the Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi can only defeat Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress and not Atiku of the People’s Democratic Party.

Ossai said Peter Obi will defeat Tinubu because Nigerians are tired of APC’s bad leadership and can’t handle Nigeria’s pressure like Atiku.

He noted that Atiku is more prepared to be president than Peter Obi and Tinubu.

Honestly speaking, I don’t see the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi winning this Presidential election considering the credentials and acceptability of the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the north and south

Minister counters NUPRC, blames theft for oil losses.

Photo credit: Punchng

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on Monday, insisted that crude oil losses in Nigeria were due to theft and pipeline vandalism, opposing the position earlier given by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

On Sunday, the NUPRC announced that about 40 per cent of the volumes credited to crude oil losses in the Nigerian petroleum industry were due to measurement inaccuracies and not theft.

It said the revelation came from a forensic audit conducted by the NUPRC covering the period of January 2020 to November 2022 on crude theft numbers.

The Chief Executive, NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe, said the audit was to ascertain with accuracy the stolen volume of crude oil within the reference period, adding that the commission was committed to dealing with the issue of metering errors.

4 Days To Polls, ADC Faction Endorses LP Presidential Candidate, Obi.

Photo credit: Leadership News

The chances of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi received a major boost as a faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday endorsed him as its candidate for next Saturday’s presidential poll.

Speaking at an event in Abuja organised by the party to officially adopt Obi as its presidential candidate, chairman of ADC’s board of trustees (BOT), Dr Mani Ibrahim, called on Nigerians to massively vote for the LP candidate and his running mate Ahmed Baba Datti.

“After our due diligence and critical assessment of the 17 Presidential Candidates and what they have to offer Nigerians, and after consulting our Grand Patron and former President, General Olusegun Obasanjo, we decided as a party that the Obi-Datti Movement is a worthy cause to endorse. Today, we form this Star Alliance for one purpose only: to ensure a loud victory,” he stated.

Content created and supplied by: Theoptimus06 (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Ill #Join #APC #Governor #Wike #Peter #Obi #Defeat #Tinubu #AtikuOssaiToday’s Headlines: I’ll Not Join APC- Governor Wike, Peter Obi Will Defeat Tinubu Not Atiku-Ossai Publish on 2023-02-21 09:30:15