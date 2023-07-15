Today’s Headlines: I‘ll Not Impose Any Candidate—Abure, We Lose Over N10bn Every Monday—Gov Mbah

I‘ll Not Impose Any Candidate—Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has vowed not to impose any candidate on the teeming supporters of the party and people of Edo ahead of next year’s governorship election in the state.

Abure made the pledge when he received a delegation led by United States-based businessman, Stephen Osemwegie, who visited the party headquarters in Abuja on Friday to officially indicate interest in joining the governorship race on the platform of LP.

While addressing the audience, the national chairman stated that he has no intention of taking sidess or anointing a candidate.

We Lose Over N10bn Every Monday—Gov Mbah

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, says the sit-at-home enforced by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra in the South-East is causing the state to lose over N10 billion every Monday.

The governor made this disclosure on Thursday in Enugu at a meeting with the Presidents-General (PGs) of all the autonomous communities in the state.

He said the financial loss is recorded due to economic activities that are prevented from happening every Monday due to the illegal sit-at-home order.

“It’s important for us to understand the connection between poverty and this so-called sit-at-home. Each Monday that we sit at home, we lose over N10bn naira from the economic activity that ought to have happened here in our state,” Mbah said.

It’s Unconstitutional To Give Largest Share To Lagos – Kano State Faults President Tinubu Over Distribution Of N500billion Palliatives

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir has faulted the mode that the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government adopted for the distribution of N500billion palliatives for small scale industries.

The Nigerian government had announced that it would be using the Bank of Industry to support small-scale industries across geopolitical zones.

Speaking through his deputy, Aminu Abdussalam, the governor during a meeting with representatives from the Kano cooperative Society at the state government house said the distribution was heavily skewed in favour of Lagos State and the South-South zone to the disadvantage of other states and zones, Daily Trust reports.

Ambode Storms Aso Rock Two Weeks After Reuniting With Tinubu

Former Lagos State governor, Akinwumi Ambode, stormed Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

The immediate past governor of Lagos State met with President Bola Tinubu, but the outcome of the meeting was not known as Ambode did not address the media after the meeting.

Daily Trust reports that Ambode, Sanwo-Olu and another former governor and immediate past Works Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola were some of the dignitaries who hosted Tinubu to a reception in Lagos two weeks ago.

It was a memorable event which reunited the quartet of Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode and Sanwo-Olu saddled at different times with the responsibility of governing the state with Sanwo-Olu currently in the saddle.

