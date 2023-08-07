Today’s Headlines: I’ll Not Disappoint Tinubu, Senate – Keyamo; Protests: FG Makes A U-Turn, Withdraws Suit Against NLC, TUC

I’ll Not Disappoint Tinubu, Senate–Keyamo

Mr Festus Keyamo, ministerial nominee for Delta, on Monday said that he would not disappoint President Bola Tinubu for nominating him as minister designate.

Keyamo, a former Minister of State for Employment, Labour and Productivity, also thanked the Senate for its magnanimous consideration, saying he would not disappoint the parliament.

He made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja after his screening.

Keyamo said: “I thank the Senate for their magnanimous consideration and I also want to thank Mr President for his complete benevolence in giving me this rare opportunity to serve this nation.

“I cannot thank him enough. I want to make it clear that I will not disappoint Mr President; I will not disappoint the Senate; I promise, I will not.

He said he had learnt some lessons.

“In the bid and passion for both the executive and the legislature, to bring dividends of democracy to Nigerians and to ensure that Nigerians have the benefits of government programmes, perhaps some compromises are needed at all times other than the strict adherence to legality.

“Compromises are needed here and there for the purpose of bringing succour to Nigerians. Because when people hold to their sides because of legality, at times, it is Nigerians that suffer for it.

“I want to thank the Senate; I want to thank the Senate President and all the distinguished Senators for their magnanimity.”

FG Withdraws Suit Against NLC, TUC

The Federal Government has withdrawn its suit against the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

The Federal Ministry of Justice in a letter dated August 7, 2023, and addressed to the Nigeria Labour Congress through their counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, said the contempt proceedings filed against the congress for embarking on a nationwide protest last week Wednesday had been overtaken by events and such no longer stands.

The ministry in the letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Beatrice Jeddy-Agba said the ministry filed the contempt proceedings before the interventions of the President, Bola Tinubu, and the National Assembly.

The message which was addressed to NLC’s counsel, Femi Falana reads, “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Justice has been drawn to the Communique issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress on 3 August 2023 wherein NLC announced the suspension of its nationwide protests and criticised the contempt summons issued by the National Industrial Court (*Court”), amongst other issues.

“Kindly recall the exchange of correspondence between the Ministry and your Office on the need for compliance with the extant court orders, restraining industrial action of any kind on the part of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress. The position of the Ministry was informed by the need to safeguard the integrity of the court and prevent avoidable service disruption or damages to public facilities.

“However, despite these exchanges/interventions, the labour unions on 2nd August 2023 proceeded with the industrial action through public protests which led to disruption of work and the eventual pulling down of the gate of the National Assembly. The foregoing prompted the Ministry to initiate contempt proceedings by filing Form 48 on the same 2nd August 2023 in accordance with Section 72 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act and Order 9 Rule 13 of the Judgement (Enforcement) Rules.

“It is trite that issuance of Form 48 is just the starting point in contempt proceedings which will only crystalize upon the issuance of Form 49 and the consequential committal order. Upon the intervention of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the decision of the labour unions to call off their industrial action after meetings with the President and leadership of the National Assembly, this Ministry did not proceed further with the contempt proceedings, which would have required the issuance of Form 49 within two days of the issuance of Form 48.

“It is self-evident that the non-issuance of Form 49 as at 4′ August 2023, renders the contempt proceedings inchoate. You may therefore wish to advise or guide the labour unions on the practice and procedure of contempt proceedings, particularly to the effect that the issues or concerns raised by NLC in its communique on the proceedings have been overtaken by events.”

When contacted on Monday, as to whether the NLC would shelve its planned strike, Falana said the decision rests on the labour leaders.

The PUNCH reports that the NLC had last week Thursday said it would commence a nationwide strike on August 14, 2023, should the Federal Ministry of Justice fail to withdraw the lawsuit filed against the organised labour.

Senate Confirms 45 Of 48 Ministerial Nominees

The Senate has completed screening 45 of President Bola Tinubu’s 48 nominations for ministerial positions.

The Senate confirmed 45 of the nominations as cabinet members during its session on Monday, August 7.

Three of the nominees, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Stella Okotete (Delta State), and Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State), are still undergoing security clearance. The nominations were put to a series of voice votes by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The announcement of the confirmation comes more than a week after Tinubu sent a 28-member list to the red chamber for approval on July 27.

The confirmed Ministers are:

Abubakar Kyari (Borno)

Abubakar Momoh (Edo)

Nyesom Wike – Rivers

Engr Joseph Utserv (Benue)

Senator John Owan Enoh (Cross River)

Hon Bello Mohammad (Sokoto)

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa)

Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi)

Uju Kennedy Ohaneye (Anambra)

Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo)

Nkieruka Onyejeocha (Abia)

Dr Betta Edu (Cross River State)

Imaan Sulieman Ibrahim (Nasarawa)

David Umahi (Ebonyi)

Adebayo Olawale Edun (Ogun)

Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa (Katsina)

Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji (Enugu)

Mr Dele Alake (Ekiti)

Waheed Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo)

Mohammed Idris (Niger)

Prof Ali Pate (Bauchi)

Dr Doris Anite Uzoka (Imo)

Lateef Fabemi SAN (Kwara)

Rt Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom)

Hannatu Musawa (Katsina)

Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe)

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger)

Hieneken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa)

Alkali Ahmed Saidu (Gombe)

Dr Tanko Sununu (Kebbi)

Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi)

Bello Matawalle (Zamfara)

Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun)

Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau)

Abdullahi Tijani Muhammad Gwarzo (Kano)

Bosun Tijani (Ogun)

Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure (Kano)

Dr Iziaq Salako (Ogun)

Dr Tunji Alausa (Lagos)

Lola Ade-John (Lagos)

Prof Tahir Mamman SAN (Adamawa)

Zephaniah Jisalo (FCT)

Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba)

Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu (Kogi)

Festus Keyamo SAN (Delta)

Gov Eno Pays Pension, Gratuity To Akwa Ibom Teachers

In an unprecedented move, aimed at cushioning the harsh effects the removal of fuel subsidy, has had on the workers in the state, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has ordered the immediate payment of one billion Naira for gratuities of primary school teachers in the State.

Also approved for immediate release is 800 million Naira in leave grants for Local Government Workers and 600 million part payment of gratuities for state civil servants.

Disclosing this to journalists in his office, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekerete Udoh said, Governor Eno also approved the payment of leave grants for civil servants to be staggered beginning from this month, Imprest for two months back- to back for Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

Determined to stimulate the economy of the State, and put more money in the hands of the people, Governor Eno, has also mobilized all contractors in the state to return to their various projects sites.

