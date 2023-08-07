Today’s Headlines: I’ll Not Disappoint Tinubu, Senate – Keyamo, Obi hails Super Falcons, D’Tigress Afro-Basket Champions over impressive outings

I’ll not disappoint Tinubu, Senate – Keyamo

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Mr Festus Keyamo, ministerial nominee for Delta, on Monday said that he would not disappoint President Bola Tinubu for nominating him as minister designate.

Keyamo, a former Minister of State for Employment, Labour and Productivity, also thanked the Senate for its magnanimous consideration, saying he would not disappoint the parliament.

He made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja after his screening.

Keyamo said: “I thank the Senate for their magnanimous consideration and I also want to thank Mr President for his complete benevolence in giving me this rare opportunity to serve this nation.

“I cannot thank him enough. I want to make it clear that I will not disappoint Mr President; I will not disappoint the Senate; I promise, I will not.

Photo Credit: Google

Obi hails Super Falcons, D’Tigress Afro-Basket Champions over impressive outings

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi has hailed Nigeria’s Senior National female football team, the Super Falcons as well as the national female basketball team D’ Tigress over their outstanding performances in the on going Women Football World Cup and the just concluded female basket ball African championship respectively.

He noted that despite their defeat at the knockout stage of the football event by the English national team, the Super Falcons prooved their mettle.

He equally praised the national female basket ball team for emerging African Champions for the 4th consecutive time.

This was contained in a message he sent to Nigeria’s representatives in both events.

Obi called the members of the female national team and their handlers worthy ambassadors of Nigeria and gallant losers.

He observed that the fact that our girls were edged out on penalty shootouts “showed that you were formidable and as good as the England National Female team that won the match on penalty kicks.

Obi in a statement signed by his media office said, “You have demonstrated the indomitable and fighting spirit for which Nigerians are known all over the world.

” You were worthy ambassadors of Nigeria as your conduct, on and off pitch, throughout your stay in the competition was decent and exemplary.

Senate withholds el-Rufai’s confirmation as minister over security clearance

Photo Credit: The Cable

The senate has approved the appointment of 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu.

The nominees were confirmed on Monday evening after the upper legislative chamber concluded the screening of the candidates.

Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna and two other nominees were not confirmed as the senate awaits security clearance about them.

Fashola Retorts Provocative Allegation Of Drafting Judgement For PEPT, Demands Action Against Peddlers Of Fake

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

LAGOS – The immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN, has vehemently denied the baseless and defamatory allegation that he was involved in drafting the judgement for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) Judges.

Fashola expressed his disappointment with the spread of this false information on social media platforms and has called on security agencies to take action against those responsible for spreading fake news.

In response to the allegation, Fashola clarified that he has been away from Abuja for an extended period of time, rendering the claims entirely unfounded.

Makinde Addresses Oyo Workers, Promises Quarterly Parley With Labour

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

IBADAN – Following the protracted five days protest by labour in Oyo state, the Governor, Seyi Makinde has finally addressed the state civil servants.

Makinde addressed the workers today at the State Secretariat and assured them that he would continue to place a high premium on their welfare.

Speaking, Makinde who was out of the state throughout the five days protest noted that it was inevitable for misunderstandings to occur between two parties involved in a relationship but noted that bygone was bygone having arrived at an improved understanding with the joint leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

