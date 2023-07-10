Today’s Headlines: I‘ll Never Call Tinubu My President – Tunde Bakare Vows; Soludo Refers Mmesoma To Psychologist

I‘ll Never Call Tinubu My President – Tunde Bakare Vows

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Saturday vowed never to call the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his president.

He noted that he would address him as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not ‘My President’.

Bakare disclosed this while responding to a question after delivering his speech on the Zoom programme titled ‘Building the New Nigeria: The Role of the Diaspora’ organised by the PTB4Nigeria In Diaspora Group.

He said: “Last Wednesday, I was at the Glass House where he (Buhari) has been restricted now because the main house is being renovated. I said I have done that for you. I want you to know that, because of the circumstances of your flying into power on the wings of integrity and incorruptibility, you’re now passing on someone who does not have that value.

He said that at “any public lecture anywhere, before this mess is cleared off, I will address Asiwaju (Tinubu) as a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but I will never call him my president.”

Soludo Refers Mmesoma To Psychologist

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has directed that the student who inflated her score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Mmesomma Ejike, be handed over to a psychologist for counselling.

Soludo also directed the immediate commencement of counselling and therapy for Mmesomma, who admitted last Thursday that she manipulated the results she paraded.

The governor had set up an eight-member committee comprising six professors to examine the controversy and report back to him.

On Friday night, the committee released its findings and found Mmesoma Ejikeme guilty of forgery.

The girl’s father, Romanus, had apologised to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the Anambra State government and the country, saying his daughter deceived him.

EU Report: Don’t disrupt tribunal proceedings, Atiku’s aide warns Tinubu’s supporters

The Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar has warned supporters of the All Progressives Congress and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from disrupting proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Atiku’s aide, Phrank Shaibu, said in a statement that the warning had become imperative following the sponsored protest that Tinubu’s supporters staged at the European Union head office in Abuja after the release of the EU Observer Mission report which revealed how the election failed the credibility test.

The EU report had scored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) low on the handling of the election. However, Tinubu’s surrogates, including his spokesman, Dele Alake; former activist Festus Keyamo; and Femi Fani-Kayode, who had also been implicated in the report, rejected the findings.

APC Postpones National Caucus, NEC Meeting By One Week

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting earlier scheduled for July 10 and 11 to July 18th and 19th.

Sen. Iyiola Omisore, the party’s National Secretary announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the postponement and the inconveniences it might cause were regretted.

He explained that the postponement was necessitated by the regional and sub-regional schedules and engagements of President Bola Tinubu, as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

