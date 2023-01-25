Today’s Headlines: I’ll Make Abia Major Exporter- Tinubu, I Will Secure, Unite Nigeria Again- Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has promised to make Abia State a major exporter of manufactured goods if elected.

He stated this on Tuesday while addressing a mammoth crowd at the party’s presidential rally at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

The former Lagos State governor commended Abians for their work rate and promised to create a conducive environment that will enable them to thrive in whatever they choose to do.

I Will Secure, Unite Nigeria Again, Says Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised to unite Nigeria despite the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disunited it.

He stated this yesterday in Asaba during the presidential campaign rally, assuring that PDP will secure the country to make it habitable.

While saying he was not in Delta State to campaign, but to show gratitude, Atiku said he would never betray the interest nor disappoint Deltans since the residents have never failed him.

Na’ajatu Begged Tinubu To Be Campaign Director – Dogonbauchi

The director, Grassroots and Engagement, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Sa’adatu Garba Dogonbauchi, has said activist and Kano politician, Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed, begged APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to make her director of Civil Society Directorate of the campaign council.

Dogonbauchi said contrary to Naja’atu’s claim that APC begged her to join the campaign, she traveled to the United Kingdom (UK) to beg Tinubu for the position she resigned from last week.

2023: Atiku Has National Spread, Will Succeed buhari — Senator Ogunwale

LAGOS – Senator Kola Ogunwale, a chieftain of the People’s Dem­ocratic Party (PDP), who rep­resented Osun Central in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly from 2003 to 2007, has tipped Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party, to win the 2023 pres­idential election.

The former lawmaker, while speaking with Daily Indepen­dent, stressed that the former Vice President has a national spread unlike the two other frontline candidates, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential can­didate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, who rely on regional votes from the Yoruba in the South-West and the Igbo in the South-East respectively.

