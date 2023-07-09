Today’s Headlines: I’ll Join Negotiation Team If Tinubu Calls Me- Sheikh Gumi, Sulu Replies Soyinka

I’ll Join Negotiation Team If Tinubu Calls Me- Sheikh Gumi

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

A renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has expressed readiness to join the negotiation team of President Bola Tinubu’s government if he is invited.

Sheikh Gumi disclosed this while speaking in an interview with Trust TV on Saturday.

Recall that, at the height of banditry in the North West during the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, Gumi played mediatory role and brought out many Fulani armed militia from the bushes before the project was abandoned.

(Photo credit: Google)

Emir of Ilorin Replies Soyinka, Says Festival Cancelled To Prevent Crisis

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari has said the planned Isese festival was cancelled to prevent a crisis in Ilorin, Kwara State.

This is in response to the criticism by Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka who took a swipe at the monarch for his role in preventing an Osun priestess, Yeye Ajesikemi Omolara, from holding an Isese festival in the state.

In a statement on Friday signed by his spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Arowona, the emir said the decision to cancel the festival was the only way of preventing situations that might lead to a crisis in parts of the country.

Terrorists Kill 3 Mourners During Funeral, 24 Others In Benue Communities

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Bandits have killed at least 27 persons in coordinated attacks on communities in Benue State, North Central Nigeria.

SaharaReporters learnt that the terrorists invaded Adogo Ugbaam, Zaki Akpuuna I and Diom communities in Mbaterem, in the Ukum Local Government Area of the state between Friday and Saturday.

It was gathered that the terrorists killed three people in Adogo Ugbaam during a burial ceremony on Friday evening. The following morning, they reportedly killed 24 locals in Zaki Akpuuna I and Diom communities.

Ondo First Lady, Betty Suspends 70th Birthday

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Betty Akeredolu, wife of Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has announced the suspension of activities lined up to celebrate her 70th birthday.

The Ondo first lady announced the suspension of the activities in Twitter posts on Sunday after questions were raised over plans to fanfare despite her husband’s ill health.

TLucky (

)