Today’s Headlines: I’ll Join Govt Negotiation Team If Tinubu Calls Me–Gumi; DSS: Ex-Zamfara Gov, Yari Regains Freedom

I’ll Join Govt Negotiation Team If Tinubu Calls Me–Gumi

A renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has expressed readiness to join the negotiation team of President Bola Tinubu’s government if he is invited.

Sheikh Gumi disclosed this while speaking in an interview with Trust TV on Saturday

Recall that, at the height of banditry in the North West during the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, Gumi played mediatory role and brought out many Fulani armed militia from the bushes before the project was abandoned.

When asked, if he would accept should President Tinubu call him to continue from where stopped, Gumi simply said, “Yes.”

He said, “You see, it is not only establishing contact, it is about confidence. We have built a bridge of confidence, not just contact. I think this is the time to come down and put everything on the table. But let the approach be holistic. That is my advice to the security chiefs.

DSS: Ex-Zamfara Gov, Yari Regains Freedom

Former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, has regained freedom from the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Senator representing Zamfara West was released on Saturday night.

Senator Yari, who was detained and quizzed by operatives of the DSS on Thursday, was released around 11pm.

12 Killed In Fresh Attacks On Plateau Communities

Residents of Farinkasa Kerana and Sabon Gari communities in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State were on Sunday thrown into mourning following fresh attacks by gunmen which left 12 persons dead

A grieving resident, Mathew Habila, who confirmed the incidents to The PUNCH in Jos on Sunday said the victims were killed in their houses on Saturday night

He lamented that the gunmen also set many houses on fire leaving the two communities deserted.

Habila said ” We have our people killed again in another attack last night. This time,12 People were killed with several others injured, and many houses were burned by Fulani Militia at Farinkasa Kerana and Sabon gari communities in Mangu Districts of Mangu Local government.

The incidents happened at about 10:30 pm 08/07/2023”

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Alabo Alfred to comment on the incidents proved abortive as his phone lines were switched off when contacted by our correspondent.

Osun Police Seize Cult Festival Cow

Men of the anti-cultism unit of the Osun State Police Command have confiscated a cow allegedly meant for the celebration of the annual festival of a cult.

A reliable security source, on Saturday, said the incident occurred at the Egbatedo area of Osogbo on Friday.

A picture obtained by our correspondent showed that the cow was inscribed with the word, Oroki, while an axe was also drawn on its body.

The Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She said, “After intelligence revealed plans by a particular cult to celebrate the 7/7 festival, the CP ordered operatives to ensure that the plan by these cultists fail.

“The operatives, working in line with that directive, combed every part of the state and went to Egbatedo, a suburb of Osogbo. When the suspects saw them, they fled but the cow they planned to use for the celebration was seized.

“We want to assure people of the state that the command will continue to work hard to keep the state very safe.”

