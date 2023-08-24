Today’s Headlines: I’ll increase your BP —Wike to FCT Officials, Ministers zoom into action

I’ll increase your BP —Wike to FCT Officials

Peeved by the growing level of filth and haphazard transportation system in the nation’s capital, Abuja, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has charged top officials of the administration to sit up or seek redeployment elsewhere.

Specifically, he ordered the director in charge of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, AEPB, to clean up the city, saying he would be on his case to the point of increasing his blood pressure. On transportation, Wike told top officials of the secretariat in pidgin that wahala don come.

He gave the charge yesterday in Abuja while receiving handing over notes from the Permanent Secretary in the FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola. He said: “I will ensure that Abuja gets the best. You will see projects upon projects, and projects that will be completed and not abandoned. “I am not a party to abandoned projects. I start a project when there is money, as such we will look into our finances before we begin any project.

Ministers zoom into action

Ministers yesterday settled down the business at their respective ministries. They charged civil servants to align with the Tinubu administration’s agenda for reforms and speedy implementation of government programs.

The ministers, who unveiled their priorities, also set the tone for reforms, which they directed the workers to embrace for optimum efficiency. It was their second day in office after their inauguration at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, by President Bola Tinubu, who mandated them to perform and be ready to be held accountable for their actions.

Road design, contract awards for review, says Umahi. Works Minister Dave Umahi yesterday kick-started visiting ongoing project sites with the Abuja-Lokoja Expressway. Umahi said: “If we have 100km of road, let us face it. For me, no project should run beyond two years so we can make adequate funding of the phase in the first two years of our budgeting.”

Diphtheria: Kano requires 6m doses of vaccine to combat the outbreak

The Kano State Government said it requires six million doses of vaccines for massive immunization to combat the outbreak of diphtheria across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Shuaibu, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Wednesday. According to the statement, the governor, Abba Kabir, disclosed this during a meeting with the representatives of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The statement said that the state government, at the meeting, reaffirmed its dedication to strengthening the 11-year partnership between the Kano State Government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. According to the statement, the deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo received the Foundation’s delegation on the governor’s behalf where he stressed the state’s determination to improve healthcare across all levels.

Tinubu’s 45 ministers not enough – APC chieftain, Aliyu Audu

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Aliyu Audu the 45 ministers appointed by President Bola Tinubu were not enough.

Audu stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday. He said, “I don’t think 45 is even enough. I don’t think 48 is enough. We have a population of over 200 million. We are in crisis.” According to Audu, Tinubu, as Lagos state governor, felt the need to take governance closer to the people and demanded the creation of more local governments.

But, when asked his preferred figure, Audu, a member of the Media Strategy Subcommittee, APC Presidential Transition Council said, “I’m not putting any number to it.” He further stated, “A lot of people thought he was taking it too far but look at how Lagos has moved in 24 years and how every other state has moved in 24 years.

