This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: I’ll Give You Good Life – Tinubu woos Jigawa voters, Wike Reacts To Suspension Of G-5 Loyalists, dares Ayu to suspend him, others

Photo Credit: Google

I’ll Give You Good Life – Tinubu

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has promised to give the people of Jigawa State good lives if elected in the forthcoming presidential election.

Tinubu made the promise during a political campaign held in Jigawa on Saturday.

If you vote for me, you vote for progress, you vote for development, you vote for agricultural business, you vote for constant electricity, you vote for good life, good education, he said.

Wike Reacts To Suspension Of G-5 Loyalists

Photo Credit: P.M. News

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Saturday reacted to the suspension of G-5 governors loyalists by the PDP and dared the party’s chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to suspend him and his colleagues.

Wike spoke at the campaign inauguration by the State PDP Campaign Council in Bori, Khana Local Government Area on Saturday.

Obi Meets Religious Leaders In Southern Kaduna, Promises To Serve Nigeria If Elected

Photo Credit: Premium Times

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Saturday pledged to diligently serve the country if elected in next month’s presidential election.

Mr Obi made the pledge while meeting with Muslim and Christian leaders in Southern Kaduna, North-west Nigeria.

Mr Obi, who was in company of his vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Baba – Ahmed, dismissed the concern raised by one of the religious leader over possible disagreemnt with his running mate if they are elected into office.

Kidnappers Release Remaining Baptist Church Members After N10m Ransom

Photo Credit: Premium Times

Kidnappers have released the remaining two members of Baptist Church in Iwo, Osun State that they abducted.

Five of the church members were abducted but three were released on Wednesday after the payment of a N6 million ransom.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how two of the victims were abducted while returning from their farms around Ileogbo area in the state and how the three others were abducted when they went to deliver ransom to the kidnappers in a location around Kogi State.

CBN Launches Cash Swap Programme Across LGAs

Photo Credit: Premium Times

As part of efforts to facilitate the circulation of its new naira notes, the Central Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched a cash swap programme across local government areas in Nigeria.

The apex bank made this known on Friday in a circular addressed to all DMBs, mobile money operators (MMOs), super agents and agents.

Content created and supplied by: Elizzyfundz (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Ill #Give #Good #Life #Tinubu #woos #Jigawa #voters #Wike #Reacts #Suspension #Loyalists #dares #Ayu #suspendToday’s Headlines: I’ll Give You Good Life – Tinubu woos Jigawa voters, Wike Reacts To Suspension Of G-5 Loyalists, dares Ayu to suspend him, others Publish on 2023-01-22 06:02:18