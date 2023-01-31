Today’s Headlines: I’ll end bandity, Improve Security if elected —Atiku; No Single Govt Can Solve Nigeria’s Problems–Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’ll Improve Security—Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said a PDP-led Federal Government will end banditry in Zamfara State.

Atiku, who was in Gusau on Monday for a campaign rally, also promised to reconstruct Bakalori Dam to aid irrigation farming in the state. He noted that apart from Borno and Yobe states, Zamfara State has paid dearly for the spate of insecurity in the country, which he blamed on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

“They brought insecurity, poverty, and disunity; our youth are not going to school because teachers are not paid in secondary and tertiary institutions.

“With your vote, you will expunge them. I promise to restore peace and security in Nigeria. I have done it in the past (and) I see no reason why with your support and backing, by the grace of God, there won’t be peace in Nigeria,” the PDP candidate asserted.

No Single Govt Can Solve Nigeria’s Problems–Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said no single government can solve Nigeria’s problems.

Buhari said the efforts of successive government is required to resolve Nigeria’s challenges.

He spoke at a state-of-nation dialogue on security, economy and administration of justice in Abuja organised by the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Buhari reminded lawyers that they owed the nation some responsibilities.

He said: “I would say no one government in Nigeria can solve the country’s problems.

Attack On Buhari, Invented In PDP’s Imagination – APC Campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has said the purported attack on President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano State on Monday by miscreants is a figment of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) imagination.

The PDP had in a statement condemned the attack on President Buhari in Kano, alleging that perpetrators were sponsored by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Firing back, the APC campaign said it was not suprised to read of the imaginary attack on the president as alleged by the PDP since the opposition party has nothing tangible to tell Nigerians from its crumbling presidential C’campaign.

Atiku, Ayu, Tambuwal Are The Main Perpetrators Of Anti-Party Activities In PDP – Onoh

Dr Josef Onoh is the southeast spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he aspired for the 2023 gubernatorial bid in Enugu state. He was in the Enugu state House of Assembly during the Dr Chimaroke Nnamani’s leadership of the state and has since then remained a close friend of the former Enugu state Governor.

In this interview, Onoh speaks from his Kofo Abayomi residence in Victoria Island Lagos state on the recent suspension of Senator Nnamani by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP for an alleged anti-party activity, stating that it was great injustice to have slammed Nnamani with such harsh measure without due process, worse still when the leaders of the PDP such as its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state and even the National Chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu have had allegedly committed worse anti-party activities than Senator Nnamani.

