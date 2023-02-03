Today’s Headlines: I’ll Defeat Oyetola In court–Adeleke; Naira,fuel crises; Buhari Must Intervene Now–Akeredolu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’ll Defeat Oyetola In court–Adeleke

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State is confident he will defeat his predecessor Gboyega Oyetola despite the tribunal judgement in his favour.

The governor spoke on Friday in Osogbo at a meeting with Unit-to-Unit Ambassadors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun West District.

Adeleke stressed that the judiciary plays an important role in strengthening democracy, recalling pronouncements that had helped to stabilise the nation.

Noting that he has unshaken faith in the system, the Osun governor described himself as a beneficiary of judicial intervention.

“I cannot forget how the judiciary cleared me of forgery allegations. You can’t have a strong democracy unless we all hold the judiciary as the indispensable arbiter,” he said.

Buhari Must Intervene Now–Akeredolu

Photo Credit: Pm

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately intervene in the current petrol and currency crises rocking the nation.

Akeredolu, in a statement on Friday, lamented that the people of this country had been compelled to live under excruciating pains occasioned, mainly, by the contrived crisis in the petroleum sector.

“Nigerians have been at the mercy of the unscrupulous elements in the distribution chain who have sustained the artificial scarcity of the product since late last year. The unsavoury sight of the past has not only resurfaced in all the major cities of the country.

It is also eroding the goodwill enjoyed by the Federal Government for the stability achieved in the past seven years.

“Nigerians have been living with scarcity of petroleum products for some time now. Fuel scarcity, a phenomenon which this current Administration had once confined to the dustbin in the chronicle of happenings in an inglorious past, has suddenly assumed a permanent feature of our daily existence and there appears to be no solution to the perennial crisis,” he said.

Naira Crisis May Halt Polls, El-Rufai Warns

Photo Credit: The Nation

Kaduna Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has warned the escalating scarcity of naira notes across the country can either mar or prevent the upcoming general elections from holding if not quickly addressed.

Governor El-Rufai spoke to some journalists in Hausa language after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, over cash crisis.

He said the governors have appealed to Buhari to allow the old and new naira notes co-exist to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

The Governor also revealed that while the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) mopped up over N2 trillion of the old notes, it printed only N300 billion, which he said is not enough.

El-Rufai, Other APC Figures Speaking Up Because Of Elections – Atiku

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says Governor Nasir El-Rufai and other All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains complaining about the naira design policy are only doing so because it is election season.

There has been outrage across the country over the inability of Nigerians to access the naira.

On Friday morning, governors of the ruling party held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, where they sought his intervention.

