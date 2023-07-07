Today’s Headlines: I’ll Criticise Tinubu If He Fails To Deliver_Fayose; PDP Must Not Go Down – Bode George

I’ll Criticise Tinubu If He Fails To Deliver_ Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, on Thursday, said he would not hesitate to criticise President Bola Tinubu if he reneges on his campaign promises.

“If Asiwaju turns back on his promise, all he said when he was campaigning, I will be the first to talk. I am not timid,” Fayose told State House Correspondents shortly after a closed-door meeting with the President at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

However, he noted that Tinubu had done well since assuming office and should be encouraged.

Fayose argued that since the elections are over, Nigerians must rally around the president whom he said is alert and ready to tackle the problems of the country.

The steps so far taken can readily give us the direction of this government. Elections have come and gone, without prejudice to the courts.

“But it’s no more time for campaigning or selling a political party, it is time to govern Nigeria for the benefit of children yet unborn and those of us that are still here and to equally let you know that I had a very wonderful time with the President.

“You will see him very alert and very clear in the direction he wants to take the country, but he can’t do it alone, he needs all of us,” said Fayose.

PDP Must Not Go Down – Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has appealed to “those jumping ship” from the party to “calm down,” saying the party must not go down.

Chief George stated this in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday.

George urged aggrieved members of the PDP to stay put and resolve the party’s problems.

Recall that the G5 — an aggrieved faction of the party — met with President Bola Tinubu at the state house in Abuja a few weeks ago.

Similarly, former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, and foremost member of the G5, had also met with the President several times.

The meetings have left the public with speculations that the members of the G5 were considering a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the issue, George said PDP members “must never allow this party to crack up.”

He said, “We are still in court, and everyone still thinks they can win. Until the court decides who actually won the election, it will be a futile exercise trying to bring all sides together.

Tinubu Writes Reps, Seeks Confirmation Of Service Chiefs

The President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has officially sent a letter to the House of Representatives requesting the confirmation of the newly appointed Service Chiefs.

The request was contained in a letter read on the floor of the House by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas during Thursday’s plenary.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker and read at Plenary, the President asked the lawmakers to consider speedy confirmation of the Service Chiefs and the Chief of Defence Staff in accordance with extant laws.

The service chiefs to be confirmed are Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff and AVM H.B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

The president in the letter said that the request was in compliance with the provisions of Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act. Cap A20 Laws the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The PUNCH reports that President had while the National Assembly was on break appointed service chiefs.

Gbenga Writes Abiodun, Request Suspension Of Retirement Allowance

Senator Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of Ogun state and the lawmaker representing Ogun East, has written to the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun requesting a suspension of his monthly retirement benefit.

The lawmaker in a letter acknowledged and stamped by the office of the Governor of Ogun State noted that he could not continue to collect such emolument with free conscience.

Senator Daniel also clarified that since he left office, he had not got any other form of welfare in terms of medical, furniture, or other allowances.

The letter read, “I write to request the suspension of my monthly pension/allowances of N676,376.95 ( gross) ( Six hundred and Seventy-Six Thousand, Three hundred Seventy-Six Naira, Ninety-Five kobo) being paid as a former governor of Ogun State.

This request is in line with my conscience, moral principle, and ethical code against double emoluments that as a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who hitherto was a former State Governor, shall not be entitled to the payment of pension and allowances from such state.”

The Ogun lawmaker in the letter added, “It would be recalled that on Tuesday 13th June 2023, I was with other elected Senators and Members of the House of Representatives inaugurated as members of the 10th National Assembly.

