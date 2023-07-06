Today’s Headlines: I’ll Beg JAMB If Mmesoma Comes Clean On Result – Osita Chidoka, Tinubu suspends 5% tax on telecom services, import tax on vehicles, others

I’ll Beg JAMB If Mmesoma Comes Clean On Result

Photo Credit: Channels Television)

A former Minister of Ation, Osita Chidoka, has urged Mmesoma Ejikeme, a 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, to come clean with the source of her result.

Chidoka, who is also the owner of the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Centre where Mmesoma sat for her examination, said he will beg the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for leniency if the candidate come clean with her result source. Although Mmesoma claimed that she scored 362, JAMB insisted that her actual score is 249.

The House of Representatives has since said the exam body acted in an unprofessional manner in a matter involving a minor by withdrawing the candidate’s result and banning her for three years.

The House subsequently set up an adhoc committee to investigate the matter and asked JAMB to stay action until the green chamber concludes its investigation.

Photo Credit: Google

Tinubu suspends 5% tax on telecom services, import tax on vehicles, others

Photo Credit: Premium Times)

President Bola Tinubu as suspended the newly introduced Green Tax by way of Excise Tax on Single-Use Plastics, including plastic containers and bottles.

The President has also signed an Executive Order suspending the 5% Excise Tax on telecommunication services as well as the Excise Duties escalation on locally manufactured products.

A statement released on Thursday by Dele Alake Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, said that Mr Tinubu also ordered the suspension of the Import Tax Adjustment levy on certain vehicles

The statement noted that Mr Tinubu issued these orders to allete the negative impacts of the tax adjustments on businesses and chokehold on households across affected sectors.

FG issues flood alert, says 14 states may record heavy rainfall

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

The Federal Government has said 14 states and 31 communities may witness heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding from July 4 to 8.

Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, urged relevant stakeholders within the states concerned to take precautionary measures to forestall loss of lives and property.

Farinloye thanked the flood early warning system, FEWS, the central hub of the Federal Ministry of Environment, Abuja, for sharing the information.

NEMA had earlier warned of massive flooding across Nigeria, calling for action to be taken early to mitigate the impact on the country.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NIHSA had also said 178 LGAs in 32 states and the FCT would experience severe flooding this year.

Senate Throws Out Motion On N500bn Bank Loan

Photo Credit: Leadership )

The Senate yesterday rejected a motion to reintroduce a 9th Senate’s motion on the N500 billion Development Bank loan.

The motion, titled, Uneven Disbursement Of Half A Trillion Naira Loan To The Six Geopolitical Zones By The Development Bank Of Nigeria, introduced by the Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, was rejected on the ground that he presented the same motion in the 9th Senate.

Ndume said there was a huge disparity and uneven disbursement of half a trillion naira loan by the Development Bank of Nigeria to the six geopolitical zones in the country in 2021.

He said the Bank’s Annual Integrated Statutory Report 2021 obtained by him on July 13, 2022, from the its website showed that the bank disbursed loans worth N483, 000, 000, 000 out of which only 11 per cent went to the 19 states of northern Nigeria, while 47 per cent went to Lagos State alone.

Communicating (

)