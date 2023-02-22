This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today's Headlines: I'll Be Neutral, Buhari Tells Tinubu, Atiku, Others, Presidential race between Tinubu, Atiku; Obi stands no chance – Alake

Presidential Poll: I’ll Be Neutral, Buhari Tells Tinubu, Atiku, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the candidates contesting in the February 25 and March 11 general elections at all levels to respect the choice of voters and accept the result of the elections as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the second signing of the National Peace Accord by political parties and presidential candidates of the 2023 general elections, organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC).

The President also urged any aggrieved candidate to resort to the established judicial processes, and that all must have the confidence to trust the nation’s legal systems.

“I implore the candidates contesting in these elections at all levels to respect the choice of voters and accept the result of the elections as announced by INEC, the agency empowered by law to do so.”

“Any aggrieved candidate should resort to the established judicial processes, and we must have the confidence to trust our legal systems. I once again ask the candidates to abide by the spirit and letter of the Accord they have signed unto today,” Buhari said.

Presidential race between Tinubu, Atiku; Obi stands no chance – Alake

Director of Strategic Communication of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Alake has said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi stands no chance to emerge to emerge victorious in the forthcoming presidential poll.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Alake said the race to the presidential villa is between Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, and Atiku Abubakar, standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said opinion polls such as ANAP/NOI and Nextier are creating grounds for unrest, and have given Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the LP, false hope.

“There is no evidence and reality on ground anywhere in Nigeria as far as the presidential election is concerned that supports Mr. Obi winning this election,” he said.

“The Labour Party has no pathway to victory.

Ignore EFCC’s forfeiture joke, says Kogi

The Kogi State Government has called on Nigerians to ignore the interim forfeiture of some of its properties secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) describing it as a joke.

It accused EFCC chairman AbdulRasheed Bawa of “disgraceful fixation on the State in the pursuit of desperate political interests of its Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa and his godfathers.”

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said in a statement on Wednesday that Bawa had shown like many Civil Society Organisations had pointed out, that his mandate at the EFCC was to bring down perceived enemies of those who planted him there at the expense of the nation’s integrity.

He said the fact that the EFCC could send out a press statement, titled: “Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of 14 properties linked to Kogi State Government”, showed clearly that uninformed minds had been picked to oversee the affairs of an agency as important as the EFCC, adding that the “forfeiture joke is clearly a desperate concoction of confused, unintelligent officials.”

According to him, for the avoidance of doubt, the Kogi State Government has no property that can be forfeited to the Federal Government under any guise, saying the said was a campaign of calumny taken too far.

Anambra Police receive three CPs, AIG on election duties

The Anambra State Police Command has received an Assistant Inspector General of Police and three commissioners of police in the state ahead of Saturday’s election.

Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who stated this in a press statement said the officers were received by Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng.

Ikenga said: “Anambra State Police Command today 22/2/2023 received the newly deployed Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Eboka Friday, and three Commissioners of Police posted to Zone 13 headquarters, Ukpo.

AIG Eboka Friday, before his posting as the election supervisor of Zone 13, comprising of Anambra and Enugu commands, was the AIG in charge of Zone 16.

“He shall supervise the three commissioners of police deployed to the state’s three senatorial districts [and also] the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, Echeng Echeng, for the 2023 General Elections.”

Naira chaos: Court remands 10 over Rivers bank’s destruction

A Magistrate court sitting in Port Harcourt has remanded one Kenneth Nnadozie and nine others to the Correctional Centre in Port Harcourt over the damage of a commercial bank in the Borikiri axis of the Rivers State capital.

Some hoodlums had hijacked a protest by bank customers over the cash crunch in the metropolis last week, robbing passers-by, and destroying the Automated Teller Machines and premises of some banks.

The suspects who are standing trial on a six-count for alleged conspiracy, housebreaking, stealing, and unlawful gathering on the 17th of February invaded a commercial bank, steal, damaged and riotously assembly in the guise of protesting for the scarcity of the new naira notes.

When the charges were read to the accused, they pleaded not guilty and their counsels argued on the bail application.

JAMB closes registration for 2023 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has closed the window for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration exercise as the extension announced the previous week elapsed on Wednesday, February 22.

Going by the successes recorded so far, the Board declared that this year’s exercise is shaping up to be the smoothest the Board has ever had.

Recall that the Board had granted the extension to accommodate candidates, who could not register for the 2023 UTME within the allowable window of Saturday, 14th January to Tuesday, 14th February, 2023, owing to exigencies related to recent developments in the country.

At the close of the registration exercise, about 1.6 million candidates had successfully registered for the 2023 UTME.

Spokesperson of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the 1.6 million did not include the Direct Entry component of the exercise, which had commenced on Monday, 20th February, 2023 before it was put on hold on Tuesday, 21st February, 2023.

