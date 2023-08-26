Today’s Headlines: I’ll Advance NG Interest In Approaching ECOWAS Position—Tinubu, Gov Bello Salutes Capt Wada At 73

Niger Coup: I’ll advance Nigeria’s interest in approaching ECOWAS position — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, said he will only advance the interest of the Nigerian state in his approach towards ECOWAS’ handling of the regional standoff.

Tinubu also advised the United States of America, USA Presidential Envoy & Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, to ensure that U.S. policy is intentionally collaborative with independent African democracies at a time when they were under assault by anti-democratic forces within and outside of the continent.

President Tinubu noted that American-backed development finance and multilateral institutions, which were designed to support war-torn Europe after World War II, require swift and comprehensive reform to meet the developmental requirements of younger democracies in Africa.

He said these young democracies operate in authoritarian-crowded environments.

Tinubu said such reforms would ensure that the legitimate yearnings of Africans would no longer be manipulated to serve the narrow aims of self-seeking demagogues through unconstitutional takeovers of power.

The President, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ajuri Ngelale, was quoted as saying, “Yes, the private sector will lead the way within an enabling environment we create for them.

Gov Bello Salutes Capt Wada At 73

LAGOS – Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello extends his heartfelt congratulations to Captain Idris Ichalla Wada as he marks his 73rd birthday.

The governor takes this moment to express his admiration for Capt. Wada, recognizing him as an exemplary leader endowed with an exceptional vision.

Bello takes great pride in characterizing the former pilot as a leader who has consistently exhibited an unwavering commitment to both the service of God and the betterment of humanity. It is with respect and honor that Bello acknowledges the significant contributions that Captain Wada made to the advancement and prosperity of Kogi State during his tenure as its governor from 2011 to 2016.

The governor stressed that Captain Wada’s enduring influence, noting his invaluable guidance and sagacious counsel, which continue to inspire and shape the aspirations of the younger generation of leaders. As the anniversary of Captain Wada’s birth is celebrated, Governor Yahaya Bello wholeheartedly extends his wishes for a joyous occasion.

In his prayers, Governor Bello beseeches the divine to bestow upon Captain Wada the blessings of longevity and robust health, allowing him to continue to enrich lives and make positive impacts.

We’ve spent N7.6bn on Gombe ultra-modern motor park – Gov Yahaya

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State says the state government has so far spent N7.6 billion on constructing and equipping the ultra-modern motor park in the state.

Yahaya stated this while inspecting facilities at the park on Saturday.

He queried the contractor for working behind schedule saying that such would no longer be condoned by the state government as his administration is eager to ensure the utilisation of the project for the benefits of the people.

“We have invested N7.6 billion on this project and the contractor had been lagging behind and that would no longer be tolerated.

“We are eager to put the facility to use for the benefit of our people,” he said.

On the contractor’s pledge to deliver the project by September, Yahaya said “I will charge you if you don’t deliver by September ending because N7.6 billion is no small money.

Subsidy Removal: Lawan Sends Message Of Hope To Nigerians

Senator Ahmad Lawan, the President of the 9th Senate, has urged Nigerians to stay hopeful in the face of challenges occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy by the federal government.

Lawan made the appeal, on Saturday, while flagging off the distribution of 9,000 bags of grains as palliatives to his constituents in Yobe North Senatorial District.

The intervention scheme which was undertaken by his foundation – The Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (SAIL) Empowerment Foundation – held at Filin Katuzu in Bade local government area of Yobe State.

The beneficiaries of the intervention are from 60 wards in the six local government areas of Yobe North Senatorial District.

Also to benefit are Muslim religious groups, Christian communities and Persons with Disabilities.

